"I'm very, very honored" - Katie Ledecky delighted on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom award

Katie Ledecky is set to become the first American swimmer to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the 61-year history of the award.

Ledecky is widely regarded as one of the greatest female swimmers of all time. Her 21 gold medals at the World Championships are the most by any female swimmer in history. The 27-year-old boasts 16 of those 21 gold medals in the individual competitions, which is more than Michael Phelps’ individual tally.

At the Olympics, Ledecky won seven gold medals, second most by any female swimmer. Her individual Olympic gold medal tally of six is already the highest by any female swimmer. Ledecky needs two more Olympic gold medals to overtake Jenny Thompson for most by any female swimmer, but for now, she has been bestowed with an ever bigger honor.

Katie Ledecky was named as the recipient of this year's Presidential Medal of Freedom along with 18 other recipients including Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. She will receive the medal from United States President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Speaking in an interview with All Things Considered host Juana Summers, the 27-year-old expressed happiness on receiving the prestigious award. When asked about what it meant to her, she replied:

"Oh, I have not even thought of that yet! This is definitely one that's very meaningful and very unique. And never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I would be receiving this recognition. So I'm very, very honored"

Ledecky has flown home from her training center in Gainesville to receive the award at the White House. The last time she went there, she was a 15-year-old girl coming off from the London Olympics with an 800m gold medal, when she and Team USA were honored by then-President Barack Obama.

Katie Ledecky is eying the Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Katie Ledecky has already featured in three Olympic games, winning seven gold medals during her 15-year career. Still only 27 years old, the world champion isn't just looking to compete at the Paris Olympics. She has her home Olympic Games, Los Angeles 2028 in sight as well.

"I take things year by year, but right now, I definitely could see myself competing in 2028, with it being a home Olympics. It's something that's very unique. It's something that not every Olympic athlete gets. And so I definitely know I'm not retiring after this summer and 2028 is very appealing", she told to All Things Considered.

Katie Ledecky will be competing in four events at the Paris Olympics 2024, needing only two gold medals to become the most decorated female swimmer of all time, both in Olympics as well as World Championships.