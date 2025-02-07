“I’m not here for a world record"- Josh Kerr makes his stance clear as he gears up for season opener

Olympic medalist Josh Kerr expressed his thoughts as he geared up to compete in the 2025 season opener at the Millrose games. The British athlete will be competing in the popular Wanamaker mile against a highly competitive line-up that includes Yared Nuguse, who ran the second-fastest Indoor Mile in the sport's history.

Kerr concluded 2024 as one of the most successful seasons of his career with an Indoor short track two-mile world record and an Olympic silver medal. His ability to push the limits while competing in the 1600m event and his rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigsten have raised great anticipation among fans to witness him perform again.

As he geared up to compete in the Millrose Games in his season opener, Josh Kerr shared his plans for the upcoming race in an interview with Citius Mag. He revealed that the race would have pacemakers and he wouldn't focus on breaking the world record or looking at the lap split times. Instead, he wanted to kickstart his season with a win by focusing on his race strategy.

“I’m not here for a world record. That’s not really where my eyes go. I just want to come out with a win. For me, I’m focused on the competitors, focused on their moves. I have a pretty solid game plan for what I think is going to happen,” he said.

"It will come as a by-product but it's not focussed I'm not worried about the splits, I'm not speaking to the pacers like I was for the two-mile and I think at that point it was a man-v-man effort and obviously Grant put in a lot of work in that as well so, for that the pace was more important but for this, you're putting a quality mile field together with a slight slower mile record that I would go," he added.

When Josh Kerr spoke about winning the silver medal at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr competes in the 1500m finals at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Josh Kerr won the silver medal in the men's 1500m after a tough fight against Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse. After leading the race in the final moments, he was stunned by USA's Cole Hocker, who registered a strong finish to clinch the ultimate Olympic crown.

Kerr took to Instagram to express his thoughts about concluding his season with an Olympic silver medal.

"As I celebrate the end of this incredible Olympic cycle, marked by my first major medal in 2021, I am deeply grateful for the unwavering support I’ve received from my family and friends throughout these championships. Their encouragement has been a cornerstone of my success, and I truly couldn’t have achieved this without them," he wrote on Instagram last August.

The British athlete expressed his excitement about competing in the upcoming season and revealed that he was content with his performance. Furthermore, Josh Kerr thanked the fans for their steadfast support throughout the season.

