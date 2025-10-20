"I haven't made the perfect race yet"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes an admission while aiming higher for the upcoming season

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about her thoughts on running the perfect race. The American athlete shared that, according to her, a perfect race did not exist, as there is always room for improvement, and track as a sport doesn't have any limits.

McLaughlin-Levrone emerged as one of the greatest 400m hurdles athletes in modern times as she pushed the limits of the event and broke the world record six times. Along with excelling in the 400m hurdles, the Olympic gold medalist went out of her comfort zone in the 2025 outdoor season and competed in the short sprints (100m, 100m hurdles) to push her limits as well as to work on different aspects of her performance.

She spoke to Vanity Fair about her idea of a perfect race and shared that, according to her, she has not yet put forward a 'perfect' performance, as she believes that she can improve on multiple aspects, which include her speed, hurdles technique, and overall strength.

"I don't think it exists. Maybe the one in which the world record is made. I love all the races, the 200 and the 400 meters, and the obstacles. I would say that the 400 obstacles are my favorite race and I don't think I've done the perfect race yet. I know I can do better in my speed, in my strength, in my obstacle jumping technique. I haven't made the perfect race yet," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hopes to break the 50-second barrier in the 400m hurdles and lower the world record in the event even further.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about competing at the LA Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about competing at the LA Olympics in an appearance on the Olympics podcast. The Olympic gold medalist expressed her excitement about competing on home soil and shared that it is a goal that she is progressively working towards.

However, since the Olympic Games are about two years away, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she would be focusing on her event at hand and training with the quadrennial games in mind.

"You know, that's something I'm working towards. It's a very exciting goal to have it back in the States, back on home soil. To be able to run in the Coliseum would be just such an honor. So it's always there. And I think that's what motivates me, is, okay, we got to take one year at a time, one day at a time, one step at a time. But just keeping that, you know, in the back of my mind keeps me for sure looking toward it," she added.

She hopes to make her fourth consecutive Olympic appearance in Los Angeles and inspire the upcoming generation of athletes.

