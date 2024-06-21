"I would make them eat every word they said" - Michael Phelps reacts to Australian swimmer claiming beating America is 'sweeter'

Former Olympic Swimming Legend Michael Phelps expressed his strong thoughts on Australia's four-time Olympic Champion Cate Campbell, who recently expressed her satisfaction in beating the American Swimming Team. Phelps said that he would've made them regret what they said.

Michael Phelps is arguably the most dominant swimmer of all time. He won the World Championships for an incredible 26 times. His 28 Olympic medals (23 gold, three silver, and two bronze) make him the most decorated Olympian of all time, a feat that no athlete from any of the sporting domains has accomplished to date. Furthermore, the Baltimore Bullet held multiple swimming records for an extended period, which took years for other swimmers to surpass.

It's been eight years since the swimmer bid adieu to his professional career, but he had to get involved in USA Swimming once again to give a befitting reply to Cate Campbell's remarks on the American team.

It happened last year, when Campbell appeared on Nine's Today Show and gave her take on Bob Bowman, not acknowledging Australia's dominance in the medal tally at the world championships. Her comments drew attention from the US athletes, as she expressed, saying:

"It is just so much sweeter beating America. The first night of competition, we did not have to hear Star-Spangled Banner ring out through the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy that made me."

She added:

"When we’re right next to each other in the warm-up area, the US has this infernal cowbell that they ring, and as someone leaves to go to the competition pool, they ring out ‘U-S-A, U-S-A’ and I have never wanted to punch someone more."

Michael Phelps scrutinized her remarks and expressed, what he would have done if he was still competing and said (via NBC Olympics and Paralympics):

"I appreciate you comments Cate. Somebody said that to me, I would loose it. I would literally make them eat every word they just said about me."

Phelps further gave an example of his former competitors Ian Thorpe and Chad le Clos, who trash-talked about him and how he had the 'last laugh‘ during the competitions.

When Ian Thorpe expressed his satisfaction with Michael Phelps proving him wrong

Mens 4x200m Free Relay Medal Ceremony

Michael Phelps faced numerous competitors throughout his career, but there were only a few rivals who made headlines for competing against the American legend. One of them was the five-time Olympic Champion Ian Thorpe, who was best known for his middle-distance swimming.

Their rivalry made its way to the swimming realm after the 2003 World Championships, where Phelps won six medals. But he was issued a challenge by his then-sponsor Speedo, that, if the American icon broke Mark Spitz's record of winning the most gold medals at a single Olympic event (7), they would award Phelps with $1 million.

Thorpe also joined the challenge and expressed his doubts as he thought it was an unattainable accomplishment. However, the 38-year-old successfully achieved the feat during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after winning a record-breaking eight gold medals.

Thorpe later appreciated Michael Phelps' achievement, saying (via The Telegraph):

"I am so happy to have been proved wrong. I said that I didn't think he will, I never said he wouldn't."