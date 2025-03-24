"I might be older, but I'm not done yet"- Lindsey Vonn made her feelings known after achieving first major podium in comeback season

Lindsey Vonn opened up about her first podium finish after her comeback to the slopes following a hiatus of almost six years. It was the last race of her season, and it was a special one as it was in front of her home crowd.

Vonn earned the second position in the super-G at the World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. She finished 1.29s behind Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami, who stood atop the podium, claiming her sixth Super-G title. Following this podium finish, the 40-year-old spoke to Team USA and made her feelings known about her performance.

She said that this podium finish was the best way to end the season and exuded excitement in competing in another season.

"I mean, it honestly couldn't be a better way to end the season. I'm so excited for next year and for Cortina. Now, I think it just solidifies the fact that I can compete for a medal. I might be older, but I'm not done yet," said Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn retired from skiing in 2019 after sustaining several injuries, and the most recent one was a knee injury for which she underwent surgery in April last year. After entirely recovering from her knee replacement, she made a comeback to the slopes for the first time at the FIS Fall Festival in Colorado.

Lindsey Vonn answers back to critics after her first podium finish post comeback

In a conversation with NBC Sports, Lindsey Vonn replied to her critics who doubted her skill after her comeback in the sport. She revealed that criticism had not fueled her and helped her perform better. She highlighted the fact that she was criticized because of her age and admitted that with this silver medal, she proved everyone wrong.

“I usually do better when the pressure’s higher,” Vonn said on NBC Sports. “It’s the last race of the season. I just put it all on the line. This is the level that I know I can ski. I know I can even do better than that. It’s been a rough season of people saying that I can’t, that I’m too old, that I’m not good enough anymore. I think I proved everyone wrong," said Lindsey Vonn.

She added:

“Today meant everything to me. This is the road now to Cortina next year.”

Lindsey Vonn is one of the most prominent skiers of all time, as she has 82 World Cup wins and three Olympic medals, including a gold medal. After the second-place finish in the World Cup, her podium count has increased to 138 and is tied for third-most in history.

