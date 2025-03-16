"I had a nasty cut forming" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about facing harsh weather conditions at Tokyo Olympic Trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on her challenges in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials held at Hayward Track and Field Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. She also highlighted the difficulty caused to the other athletes.

Reflecting on the demanding situation she experienced two years before the Tokyo Trials in Eugene due to rain, McLaughlin-Levrone drew parallels to the weather conditions, stating that this made it tough to compete. In her book, Far Beyond Gold: Running From Fear to Faith, released on January 30, 2024, she recalled the trials, highlighting the injury and discomfort caused to her knee due to scorching heat.

However, despite the distractions, the legendary sprinter reminded herself to stay focused and have faith in God.

"The weather had been an issue all week. The hotter-than-usual temperature played havoc with the event," McLaughlin-Levrone wrote. "Every athlete was having to hydrate more than ever just to stay limber. For me, the biggest issue was my knees. The track was so hot, it burned my knees every time I crouched into position. After exposing my knees to the track four times in the first heat and again in the second, I had a nasty cut forming. Add that to the list of distractions I had to deal with that week. I had to keep repeating: Focus on God."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominated the 400m event at the Tokyo Olympic Trials after registering a world record of 51.90 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone defended the 400m event at the Paris Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States during the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo via Getty Images)

After dominating the 400m event at the Tokyo Olympic Trials, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won the Olympic event at the same edition after bettering a world record of 51:46 seconds.

This also marked a new Olympic record. At the same Olympic event, McLaughlin-Levrone also led the team to the top position on the podium in the 4x400m relay alongside Allyson Felix, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu. Three years later, at the 2024 Olympic Trials at the same venue, the American favorite went on to cement her prospect by again winning the event with yet another world record of 50.65 seconds.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone listed her sixth world record in the same event after the Paris Games. She surpassed fellow teammate Anna Cockrell and Dutch star and fierce rival Femke Bol by posting 50:37 seconds. She again defended the relay team at the French capital.

