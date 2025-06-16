“I need to evaluate some things about myself” – Yianni Diakomihalis shares emotional message after losing Team USA spot for World Championships

Yianni Diakomihalis expressed the need to regroup and figure out his next move after missing a spot on the Team USA roster for the 2025 Wrestling World Championships. Diakomihalis wrestled PJ Duke in the 70 kg weight class and was the only men’s wrestling matchup to go all three rounds.

In the Yianni Diakomihalis vs PJ Duke matchup, the former dominated the first round, 10-0. But his momentum derailed, and Duke exploded back in the following two series. In Round 2, the high schooler secured a 17-10 win, followed by the final round, where Duke sealed the match with a pin.

On Sunday, June 15, Diakomihalis penned an emotional message on Instagram. He said he needs to reassess himself and figure out the next step forward.

“Obviously I need to evaluate some things about myself, and in moments like these I need to take it on the chin and identify what the next step forward is. Congratulations to the 2025 U.S. world team. They are some incredibly tough men and women that will do great things in Croatia."

He also extended his gratitude to his coaches, family, fans, and the wrestling community in the post.

The World Championships will take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13 to 16. Team USA freestyle roster includes 20 athletes featuring Spencer Lee, PJ Duke, Zahid Valencia, Kyle Snyder, Macey Kilty, and Jacarra Winchester, among others.

‘There’s a plan for me’ – Yianni Diakomihalis reflects after Final X loss to PJ Duke

Yianni Diakomihalis at the Cornell vs Princeton match - Source: Getty

Yianni Diakomihalis is a former Cornell University wrestler and has won numerous accolades, including a world silver medal and four NCAA titles. Following the Final X loss, Diakomihalis tweeted his commitment to keep giving his best and congratulated PJ Duke for wrestling hard and earning the title.

“A lot of people have put their whole heart and soul into me. I just want to say thank you to them. I’ve got a lot of feelings right now, but it’s important to remember that there’s a plan for me, and I just need to continue doing my best. Congrats to PJ; he wrestled hard today.”

Diakomihalis earned a berth to Final X via the US Open. He was incredibly dominant and won the title, defeating James Green in an 8-2 bout. He executed two takedowns in the match. In the semifinals, he won over Bryce Andonian.

