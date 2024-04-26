Noah Lyles reacts to Anime inspired 'drippy' school uniforms

Noah Lyles recently reacted to school uniforms that were inspired by popular anime characters. The American athlete has always been vocal about his love for anime and how it has inspired him throughout his athletic journey.

Lyles started his indoor season this year with great momentum as he aims to achieve the goal of winning four medals at the Paris Olympics this year. After winning the silver medal in the World Indoor Championships earlier this year, he shifted his focus to the outdoor season, as the Olympic Games are just around the corner.

The American athlete is a fan of anime which is visible on his social media handles as he constantly posts about different popular anime. He recently reacted to an anime-themed school uniform that was posted on Instagram.

The uniforms were kept for display and were made in classic black color.

"I need," he wrote.

Noah Lyles reacts to the Anime reference

Noah Lyles and his love for Anime

Noah Lyles opened up about anime during the World Championships in Doha as he stepped on the track with silver hair, paying tribute to one of his favorite anime characters Goku, the protagonist in the popular show Dragon Ball Z.

"In Dragon Ball Z, Goku's final stage, or form, is Ultra Instinct. His hair turns silver or grey. I'm ready to go. I'm ready to make the team. I'm in my highest state," he said ( as quoted by Olympics.com)

Furthermore, the 26-year-old opened up about his favorite anime, saying:

“My favorite anime is Full Metal Alchemist. There are two versions – Full Metal Alchemist and Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood. I truthfully like both versions for different reasons, but I usually watch Brotherhood more."

Lyles sported a rare nail design while competing at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow earlier this year. Fans guessed that it was inspired by anime. There were a lot of speculations about the same.

Lyles spoke about the inspiration behind his nail design on the "World Athletics Inside Track Podcast."

“This is an anime reference. It's from Naruto. So, there's a character named Itachi and he has this ability that he can call upon black flames. It's called Amaterasu and the black flames do not extinguish until they kill its target.So I put the same black flames because I'm out here, I have targets. They do not extinguish until the target is taken care of," he said. ( 0:02)

