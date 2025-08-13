"I have never used performance-enhancing drugs"- Fred Kerley issues clarification after provisional ban

Fred Kerley issued a clarification after the reports of his provisional suspension went viral on the internet. The Athletics Integrity Unit made an announcement ahead of the Silesia Diamond League, which said that Fred Kerley was provisionally suspended for 'whereabouts failure,' which comes under the sport's anti-doping rules.Soon, Fred Kerley released a statement on social media and shared that he had already notified the Athletics Integrity Unit that he intended to contest the decision. Speaking about his take on the decision by the Athletics Integrity Unit, his statement read:&quot;He strongly believes that one of more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHours later, Fred Kerley shared his thoughts with fans on his Instagram channel and expressed that he had never used any performance-enhancing drugs and competed clean. According to him, the doping control officer failed to take the necessary steps required to find him at the location that he had provided.&quot;I stand on truth. Recently, I was notified of a provisional suspension related to &quot;whereabouts&quot; allegations. I want to be clear - I have never used performance-enhancing drugs, and I have always competed clean. My team and I are challenging these claims because I firmly believe one or more of the alleged &quot;missed tests&quot; were not missed. In at least one instance, the Doping Control Officer failed to take the reasonable steps required to find me at the location I provided,&quot; he wrote.Fred Kerley issues a clarification | Instagram@fkerley99&quot;I have never used performance-enhancing drugs. My provisional suspension is over &quot;whereabouts&quot; allegations, which means missed testing appointments, not a failed drug test,&quot; he added.Kerley expressed that he would continue to fight for the truth with a fierce spirit and was optimistic about emerging stronger.Fred Kerley on missing a spot in the upcoming World Athletics Championships Kerley at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: GettyFred Kerley was anticipated to compete in the men's 100m at the USATF National Championships against a highly competitive lineup of athletes that included Kenny Bednarek, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Christian Coleman, and others. However, days before the commencement of the National Championships, Kerley announced that he would be withdrawing from competing at the event.The American athlete shared that he faced a lot of challenges in 2025 and wanted some time to get back on track.&quot;The 100m should be a straight sprint. 2025 has presented many hurdles. Taking some time out to get back on track. No USATF Champs this year. Thanks to all my supporters,&quot; he said.Kerley thanked his fans for their unwavering support during tough times and hoped to come back stronger in the next season.