"I have personally struggled with OCD" - Aly Raisman makes her feelings known about her latest collaboration for a good cause

Aly Raisman recently opened up about joining hands with the International OCD Foundation and revealed why this partnership is important for her. Drawing from her experience, the former gymnast opened up about how important it is to take care of someone suffering from OCD.

Raisman is currently working as a commentator for college gymnastics and frequently shares updates about her personal and professional endeavors on social media. Most recently, she partnered with the International OCD Foundation for a good cause, encouraging all her fans and followers suffering from the same by spreading awareness about it.

She shared a video on her Instagram handle, opening up about the collaboration and revealing why it is a special one for her.

"I'm partnering with International OCD Foundation. I have personally struggled with OCD for as long as I can remember. And through my experience of speaking publicly about it, I have met a lot of people who also struggle with OCD. I have learned through personal experience how critical it is to feel validated and to feel supported. I am so grateful that the International OCD Foundation is creating a community for all of us," said Aly Raisman.

She added:

"OCD is not one size fits all and it comes in many different forms and it's honestly not really understood. So that's why this relationship is so meaningful to me, because I'm really looking forward to learn more. If you or someone you know is struggling with OCD, I hope this video is a reminder that you're not alone. And I know that its easier said than done, because I know a lot of people are struggling in silence."

Raisman has had a flourishing gymnastics career, as she has won six Olympic medals in her time, including three gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal. Along with this, she also displayed her stellar skills at the World Championships, where she bagged a total of four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

The Pacific Rim Championships has also seen her win three gold medals and five silver medals during the course of her career.

When Aly Raisman opened up about teaching the significance of bodily autonomy to children

Along with being a former gymnast and a commentator for college gymnastics, Aly Raisman is also the author of a book for children named 'From My Head to My Toes.' This book was written for kids to understand the importance of consent.

In November last year, Raisman attended a Ford Foundation event, where she made her feelings known about how she feels when children voice their knowledge about awareness of bodily autonomy and consent. Revealing its importance for her, she said that this is more valuable for her than any other medal she has ever won in her life.

The Meteor, in partnership with The Ford Foundation, shared a video of Raisman's speech on social media, where the latter said:

"Having a little kid come up to me and tell me that, you know, they know now that if someone wants to hug them, they can say no is really important than any medal that I could ever win," said Aly Raisman.

Here is the full video:

Aly Raisman further opened up about her wish of having more awareness about consent when she was younger.

