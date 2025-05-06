“I was pretty much the canvas” - Simone Biles gets real about the thought behind her stunning Met Gala look

Simone Biles recently stepped out into the glamourous world of fashion with an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. At the event, the gymnast sported a blue dress and got honest about the thought behind her stunning look.

Ad

Biles, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport, attended the Met Gala alongside her husband and NFL star Jonathan Owens. The 28-year-old donned a blue mini-dress, with a white collar, a big blue bow, and a train of the matching color. The look was paired with platform heels that co-ordinated with her outfit.

Opening up about the process behind her Harbison Studio dress, Simone Biles revealed that she was essentially a canvas for the designer during the making of the look, telling media,

Ad

Trending

“I was pretty much the canvas. I let Harbison do his magic and he did just that. But we tried to keep it on brand, on theme.”

For Biles, this marks her second appearance at the Met Gala. She previously attended the marquee event in 2021. Back then, the gymnast donned a three-in-one outfit that consisted of a catsuit, a minidress, and a skirt. The skirt was hand- embellished and covered in Swarovski crystals and weighed in at a whopping 88 pounds.

Ad

Simone Biles opens up about how her Met Gala outfit makes her feel

Owens and Biles at the The 2025 Met Gala (Image Source: Getty)

The theme for the 2025 Met Gala was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. In line with the theme, Simone Biles opened up about how her outfit made her feel on the red carpet, telling E!News,

Ad

“Fine, dandy, and royal.”

Biles husband, Jonathan Owens, who was dressed in a white suit with blue accents that matched his wife's outfit, mirrored her feelings, explaining that the dress made him feel ‘royal’ as well.

For Biles and Owens, the 2025 Met Gala took place the evening before their second wedding anniversary. The couple, who have been together since 2020, got married in May 2023, first in a courthouse ceremony in Texas, before heading to Mexico for grander celebrations.

Ad

Reflecting on married life and spending their ‘date night’ at the Met, Biles said,

“I feel like everyday we fall more and more in love with each other. And getting to do opportunities like this together is fun and we cherish each and every moment that we get together.”

Owens went on to add that his wife was an extra motivating factor for him when he was on the field for the Chicago Bears, saying,

Ad

“For me, whenever my wife is in the stands, I play a little bit better. She's just that extra motivating factor.”

Since getting together in 2020, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been vocal about their love for each other. The couple is always quick to show their support for the other, and often give fans glimpses into their life together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More