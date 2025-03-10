"I have a pretty severe imposter syndrome"- Nikki Hiltz gets real while opening up about struggles while competing

Nikki Hiltz recently reflected on their struggles with impostor syndrome during competitive racing. They recalled feeling out of place while lining up against the world's top athletes.

During a recent interview, the middle-distance non-binary runner shared the stage with three prominent figures: Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, and Gabby Thomas. They also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be in spaces filled with inspiring individuals who make a difference in women's sports.

Reflecting on the struggles during VOX Media SXSW 2025 podcast, the 30-year-old shared the event's photo on their Instagram story and wrote:

"I used to have pretty severe imposter syndrome on the track when it came to racking the world's best. I'd stand on the star line and think, "What on earth am I doing here?" After years and years of working through those feelings, I am now confident and feel like I belong on every start line I find myself on."

Screenshot of Nikki Hiltz's Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @nikkihiltz

Hiltz has achieved notable success in middle-distance running. They won gold in the 1500m at both the 2023 USATF Outdoor National Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. During their NCAA career, they secured second place in the 1500m at the 2017 and 2018 Division I Championships, third in the one-mile event at the 2018 Indoor Championships, and ninth at the 2018 National Championships. Hiltz also competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics, placing seventh in the 1500m.

When Nikki Hiltz reflected on how advocacy affected their racing performance

Nikki Hiltz and Gabby Thomas at The Vox Media Podcast Stage Presented By Smartsheet At SXSW - Day 2 - Source: Getty

In March 2022, Hiltz revealed that they experienced major changes over the past two years. They came out as transgender and non-binary, then moved to Flagstaff to train under coach Mike Smith with new teammates Rachel Schneider and Elly Henes. Hiltz admitted these changes were harder than they appeared and likely affected her track performance.

Hiltz further added that they actively support the transgender community. At the US Championships in Spokane, they wore a custom singlet with the transgender flag with 'protect Trans Kids' printed on it. They shared that their activism once hurt their racing performance. Reflecting on the event, the 30-year-old said:

"My advocacy stuff has gotten in the way of racing before. Last spring was a lot, and I think my performances struggled." (yahoo.com)

Nikki Hiltz further shared that they regularly have to deal with online harassment. People post hurtful comments that are often inaccurate.

