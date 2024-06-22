"I was really looking forward to her running" “So unfortunate”- Fans react to world lead holder Jacious Sears pulling out of the U.S. Olympic Trials

Jacious Sears, the 100m world lead holder for 2024 and NCAA’s second-fastest sprinter in the distance, has officially withdrawn from the U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials. The Tennessee athlete was expected to be a strong contender for making it onto the team, and fans were left distraught at her decision.

Sears, 22, began her 2024 running indoors, competing in January at the Texas A&M Ted Nelson Invitational. She won gold there, clocking a 7.10 in the finals. The American opened her 100m season in April, stunning audiences on her first outing.

Participating at the Tom Jones Memorial, Jacious Sears clocked a 10.77 in the finals for the win, setting a new world lead for the year. This time made her the second-fastest woman in the NCAA, just 0.02 seconds behind Sha'Carri Richardson.

However, a month later, the Tennessee standout was on her way to the SEC 100m title, when she pulled up at the 60m mark with an apparent injury. Sears hasn't competed since then, and now she has pulled out of the ongoing U.S Olympic Track and Field Trials as well.

Reacting to his news, fans on X were left heartbroken for the sprinter, with one writing:

‘I was really looking forward to her running. I hope she’s able to still secure a contract. She graduated back in December. So unfortunate.”

Another fan jumped into the conversation to send their wishes to the sprinter, saying:

“I pray that she recovers well and comes back in tip top shape for next year! I kinda expected this though, and I’m glad that she decided not to push it.”

Here is how other track and field enthusiasts reacted to Jacious Sears pulling out of the U.S Olympic Trials:

“Rough out there for collegiate athletes...might as well go pro quickly if you're serious and can attract a big sponsor,” one fan wrote.

“Damn… I know it’s a lot of ladies breathing a sigh of relief cause if she was fit.. she woulda made that 100 team!” another added.

“Sad, her injury must’ve been serious and she hadn’t recovered OR she has recovered but not race ready,” one X user commented.

“Darn :/ this is a bummer. She’ll be back!” yet another fan added.

Jacious Sears named to Bowerman Award Women's watch list

While Jacious Sears may not be competing at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, she does have something to look forward to in the coming months. Earlier in May this year, the Tennessee athlete was named to the Bowerman Award Women's watch list.

With her debut on the list, she becomes only the fourth woman from the University of Tennessee to feature on this list after Felicia Brown, Jackie Areson, and Phoebe Wright.

Joining Sears on the list were Lamara Distin, JaMeesia Ford, Rachel Glenn, Jasmine Jones, Brianna Lyston, Maia Ramsden, Michaela Rose, Jaida Ross, and Parker Valby.