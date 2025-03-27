"I really struggle with those"- Michael Phelps' wife Nicole gets 100% real on people she can't be authentic with

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole recently gave her thoughts on the importance of staying true to oneself. The 39-year-old got engaged to the swimming icon in 2015 and the couple got married the following year

The former Miss California USA shared a quote on her Instagram stories that emphasized the significance of staying true even if it meant enduring discomfort.

"If you want to find/be your authentic self, you are gonna have to resist the urge to enter rooms and relationships that request you to be fake in order to survive," read the quote.

Sharing the quote, Michael Phelps' wife expressed the importance of authenticity for her, stating she would rather isolate herself than be in surroundings where she can't be genuine.

"I really really struggle with those who make me feel like I can't be myself. I would rather be alone in my home like a hermit than experience this," she said.

Screenshot of Nicole Johnson's Instagram story.

Nicole Johnson was a pageant competitor and model who won the Miss California USA in 2010. After meeting at the ESPY Awards in 2007, the couple got engaged in 2015. They tied the knot and took their vows in three different ceremonies in 2016.

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole reflects on her initial thoughts when she found out she was pregnant with couple's fourth child Nico

Michael Phelps with his wife Nicole and son Nico at the Paris Olympics( Images)

Michael Phelps' wife Nicole recently reflected on the initial thoughts she had when she found out she was pregnant with their fourth son Nico. Phelps and Nicole welcomed Nico in January 2024.

Sharing a picture with Nico, she stated she was depressed in the initial moments after feeling unsure about its impact on her life. However, the emotions changed after his birth as she experienced joy and saw positive changes.

"I’m grateful for the life I have today ✨🥰," Johnson wrote. "I had so much grief when I learned I was pregnant with Nico. My whole life as I thought I was about to live was flipped upside down and I was seriously depressed with the thought of another baby.

"I had no idea the change it would bring our whole family. The love I would witness and continue to witness every day amongst the boys."

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson are parents to three more sons, namely, Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

