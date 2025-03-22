"I really wanted to change my life"- Simone Biles' rival Rebeca Andrade makes her stance clear about struggles with poverty

Simone Biles' rival, Rebeca Andrade, recently discussed her struggles due to poverty. She revealed how gymnastics played a significant role in her life.

Andrade concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she faced Biles in several events. The first was the team all-around event, where the Americans won gold while the Brazilians secured a bronze medal. In addition, Andrade was bested by Biles in the all-around event and the vault exercise, where the latter won gold and the former earned two silver medals.

However, in the floor exercise, Andrade proved her billing and stood atop the podium, besting Simone Biles, who finished second. In a recent conversation with Elle magazine, the Brazilian opened up about how gymnastics has been a crucial part of her life and added her family's struggle with poverty.

Andrade and her family had no money for bus fare and were accompanied by her older brother to the gym. He sold scrap material to buy a bicycle. Her siblings were her best friends. Opening up about how she wanted to improve her and her family's life by coming out of poverty, she said:

"I really wanted to be someone. It’s not like if I didn’t do gymnastics, I would be a nobody. No, I would always be Rebeca. I would always be Rosa’s daughter. I would have my siblings. But I felt and saw that I had the potential to be a standout at gymnastics. And I love gymnastics. I really wanted to keep practicing this sport. I really wanted to change my life and to have the chance to change my family’s life, too," Andrade said.

Andrade is now the most decorated Olympian from Brazil.

Simone Biles jokingly admitted feeling uncomfortable competing with Rebeca Andrade at the Paris Olympics

After winning the women's all-around title at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simone Biles playfully expressed her feelings about how challenging it was to compete against Rebeca Andrade. The American said Andrade was her only rival who had gotten this close to her victories and exuded pride in competing against the Brazilian.

Saying that she does not want to compete with Andrade anymore, Biles told NBC:

“I don't want to compete with Rebecca no more. I'm tired. She's way too close. I've never had an athlete that close. So, it definitely put me on my toes and it brought out the best athlete in myself. So, I'm excited and proud to compete with her . but I'm getting uncomfortable guys. I don't like that feeling – I was STRESSED."

Simone Biles and Rebeca Andrade recently reunited at the Vtex Connect conference.

