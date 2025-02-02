“I was sick” - Jordan Chiles makes surprising revelation about her health as she secures second perfect 10 of the season leading UCLA to victory

On Saturday, February 1, Jordan Chiles pulled off an incredible floor routine, scoring a perfect ten to lead UCLA to a win over Michigan State. After the meet, the gymnast made a surprising revelation about her health, disclosing that she had been struggling with a high fever prior to the competition.

The UCLA vs Michigan State meet was highly anticipated and was expected to be a close fought battle. The Bruins got off to a strong start in the vault, but small mistakes on the bars and beam meant that they were behind 148.200 to 147.500 going into the finals rotation on floor.

On the floor, Emily Lee, Emma Malabuyo, Macy McGowan and Chae Campbell all posted scores of 9.875 or higher, with Jordan Chiles in the anchor position. With her trademark perfection, the Paris Olympics gold-medalist stormed to a perfect 10, helping UCLA get the better of the Spartans.

After the meet, Chiles revealed that she had been dealing with a high fever prior to performing, saying,

“Honestly, I just took my mindset back to 2017, when I had the flu. I was sick, I had a 104 fever. I was like, I'm going to leave this in the past, I'm here with the team, and we're going to go out there and do everything we need to do.”

In seperate interview, Jordan Chiles explained that she told the Bruins head coach Janelle McDonald that she was simply going to push through the meet, saying (as quoted by the Los Angeles Times),

“I had told Janelle [and] she was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘I think so, I don’t know, but I’m just gonna keep pushing through. I took meds, did everything that I needed to do, at the end of the day, we’re gonna just keep pushing forward. I knew what my role was, and that’s what I showed today.”

Jordan Chiles to return to action on February 7

Jordan Chiles in action at the Michigan State v UCLA meet (Image Source: Getty)

After their amazing performance against Michigan State on home ground, Jordan Chiles and co. will next return to action on February 7. The team will take on Washington at the HEC Edmundson Pavillion in Seattle, at 6:30 PM ET next Friday, with the meet being broadcasted live on the B1G+ network.

Chiles and the rest of the Bruins have delivered some strong results so far this season. The began their year with a third place finish at the American Gold Classic, and went on to win the Farmers Market Collegiate Quad. They have gone unbeaten since, beating Maryland, Illinois, and Michigan in their most recent outings.

