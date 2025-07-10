"I stood on that same street with my head held high"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opens up about receiving major honor in Jamaica

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her thoughts about receiving a major honor in Jamaica in 2025 for her outstanding pursuits as an athlete. The road in which the Jamaican athlete grew up was renamed from Ashoka Road to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive in recognition of her achievements in track and field on the global level.

Counselor Byron Clarke of the Waterhouse division shared how Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's incredible achievements on the track stand as an inspiration for the upcoming generation of athletes in Jamaica. Furthermore, he shared that Fraser-Pryce's contribution to the community with the help of her foundation is an embodiment of her passion for Jamaica.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke about receiving the honor in an interview with Marie Clarie. She recalled her journey as an athlete and shared how she would walk on the street during her childhood days with her head low. However, over two decades later, Fraser-Pryce stood on the same street with pride alongside her family after receiving the honor.

“All of those years I’d walk that street at six o'clock in the morning, often with my head low. Sometimes I didn't have any breakfast. I was always quiet. That day, I stood on that same street with my head held high, alongside my son, my husband, and a whole host of my family," she said.

Moreover, just before the honor, the Jamaican athlete had donated $50,000 to her high school in an attempt to provide opportunities to underprivileged children.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

