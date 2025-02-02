"I am not as strict as Noah Lyles"- Olympic champion Julien Alfred makes her stance clear about dietary choices as she gears up for season debut

Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred discussed the former's dietary choices at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix's pre-meet interview. Both athletes delivered notable performances in their 2024 track season.

Lyles and Alfred are geared up to compete at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at the Track at New Balance, a state-of-the-art indoor track and field complex, on Sunday, February 2. Ahead of the competition, they spoke about dietary choices.

Alfred compared her diet to Lyles', revealing how she manages her meals. Calling Lyles' choices "strict", she said:

"I am not as strict as Noah. Whatsoever, I just do whatever. I think I'm disciplined enough to know what to eat and what not to eat. Most times I just get into fish. Some carbs, like rice, potatoes, some veggies. But I think I don't do what you do, Noah," said Julien Alfred.

In reply, the American sprinter spoke about managing the right amount of nutrients in his food.

"It's not like it's not that crazy. Like, I'm still eating normal food. It's just making sure I'm getting the right amount of each. So you just have more greens than you would carbs, and the protein would be the second most thing. It sounds complicated. It's not. It's really not," said Noah Lyles.

Alfred had a remarkable 2024 season, winning two medals, including a gold medal in the 100m dash and a silver medal in the 200m event, at the Paris Olympics.

Lyles, meanwhile, was exceptional at the 2024 Summer Games, winning two medals. He won his first one in the 100m dash, clocking 9.79s to stand atop the podium. Lyles bested his on-field archrivals, Kishane Thompson and Fred Kerley. Following this, he won a bronze medal in the 200m dash, where he ran while suffering from COVID-19.

When Noah Lyles opened up about being the fastest man despite not being a 200m champion

American Olympic champion, Noah Lyles- Source: Getty

In an interview with LetsRun.com last year, Noah Lyles opened up about how the 200m dash has lost its significance in front of the 100m race. The American revealed that instead of focusing on the 200m, he will be more focused on earning the 100m title at the World Championships.

Reflecting on the time when, despite breaking the American record in 200m, he lost the Athlete of the Year title to Mondo Duplantis, Lyles said:

"Nobody cares about the 200m. I learned that quickly after breaking the American record and losing to Mondo Duplantis for Athlete of the Year. I was like they don't care about the 200m. I mean it's fun to watch but at the end of the day nobody and the common people, non-track and field athletes they don't care about the 200," Noah Lyles said.

He spoke about Usain Bolt adopting a similar change and added:

"It's the 100 that's why when Bolt was winding down, he stuck to the 100 cuz the 200m wasn't going to get him extra motto, it was all about the 100m, everybody wants to know the fastest man in the world."

Noah Lyles became the 100m world champion during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

