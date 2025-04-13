“I am struggling, and I need you to see that” - Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole opens up about dealing with postpartum depression

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, made her feelings known about dealing with postpartum depression. The couple has been married for a long time and has four sons together.

On the Between Us Moms podcast, Nicole spoke about how she and Phelps handled her postpartum depression. She revealed that the former swimmer thinks of her as the glue who handles every situation, so it's harder for him to handle her breakdowns and pressure moments.

Nicole said that during her postpartum, she voiced her situation clearly in front of Phelps, saying that she was struggling and needed his hug. She also made her feelings known about Phelps, calling him her rock, and revealed that he eventually realized that it was fine for her to break down. (35:03 onwards)

“I think speaking of postpartum depression. I feel it always came up. It welled up about three months after I gave birth. I think sometimes in terms of the pressure, it's like Michael looks at me as the glue and as the one that is always put together.

"When I crack and I have my stuff, I think it's harder for him to react to because he wants to just fix me. I'm like, no, I just need you to hear me. I'm really not okay right now, and I'm struggling, and I need you to see that and recognize it," said Michael Phelps' wife.

Talking about how Phelps has a harder time during her breakdowns, Ncole added:

"He has a harder time because I know that I'm his rock, and vice versa, he's my rock. So it's like, no, I need a hug from you. I am not okay right now, and we really need to go down this path with me because I need your support."

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps met each other for the first time in 2007 before getting engaged in 2015. They welcomed their first son on May 5, 2016, and a month later, they read their wedding vows.

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, shares thoughts about about her relationship with the swimmer

Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps have had an on-and-off dating journey for almost eight years.

Nicole shared a heartfelt story on Instagram, sharing a quote about soulmates that say that they always end up together, no matter how difficult the situation is. Connecting that with her relationship, Nicole wrote:

"To those who feel they’ve lost their soulmate … it’s true it somehow works itself out. @m_phelps00 and I had many years of heartache and separation to only end up back together this go and it’s been amazing.”

After meeting each other in 2007 at the ESPY Award, they dated for a while and broke up in 2008 after the Beijing Olympics.

They reconciled in 2010 but again broke up a year later. Michael Phelps and Nicole Phelps got back together again in 2014, got married two years later, and have been together since then.

