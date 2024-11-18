"I was terrified " - Stephen Nedoroscik opens up on being perturbed to join Dancing With the Stars after winning two medals in the Paris Olympics

Stephen Nedoroscik has made it to the top five of the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 26-year-old gymnast recently opened up on how the journey was anything but a cakewalk.

In a recent episode on the 'Shawn & Andrew Podcasts', Nedoroscik talked about his apprehension before joining the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. In his words,

"Like 'Dancing with the Stars', I was terrified of joining, but like I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down because of that reason. As someone who's never danced before, like what can I do if I just put my full mind towards something and just try my hardest, and I've impressed myself with 'Dancing with the Stars,'"

Interestingly, Nedoroscik was offered to join 'Dancing with the Stars' midway during the Paris Olympics. However, despite his initial hesitation, he found the opportunity 'too good to turn down'.

Stephen Nedoroscik has made it to the semifinals of 'Dancing with the Stars'. He will be aiming to proceed to the grand finale with his performance in the semifinals, which will commence on November 19.

Stephen Nedoroscik on having 'no experience with dancing'

Stephen Nedoroscik opens up on 'no experience with dancing' [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Stephen Nedoroscik has been vocal about his negligible experience in dancing. In an interview on the talk show 'Live Kelly and Mark', Nedoroscik mentioned.

“For the last eight years or so, these legs have done nothing."

When asked about what was more nerve-wracking between dancing and gymnastics, Nedoroscik replied,

"Amazingly, they are quite similar. It is obviously more nerve wracking when you have people relying on you to get a team medal, but like you know, I don't know how good I am at dance, I don't know how people are going to perceive it, so there is that nervous factor, and it's like 'Oh man, this is all new to me, I might mess it up.' "

Eventually, Nedoroscik overcame his hesitation, and accepted the offer to join 'Dancing with the Stars'. The 26-year-old gymnast has further credited his 19-year-old dance partner Rylee Arnold for the same. In a podcast session with Joe Vulpis broadcasted in October 2024, Nedoroscik stated,

"I'm so lucky cause I got Rylee paired at me, and we have like very similar energy, so like immediately I was a little embarassed, cause I wan't picking up on the steps very fast, but like she saw how motivated I was, and like I was like if I'm doing this, I'm going all out."

Stephen Nedoroscik was all set to join the second season of the Simone Biles-led 'Gold over America Tour' soon after the Paris Olympics. However, once he was offered to join the current season of 'Dancing with the Stars', he chose the latter, and the rest, as they say, is history.

