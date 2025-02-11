"I was the most tested athlete ever" - Usain Bolt makes his stance clear on questions about dope tests during his career

Usain Bolt recently revealed that he was the most tested athlete because of the frequent drug tests he underwent throughout his career. He mentioned that testing authorities constantly checked him, sometimes even multiple times in a single day.

The Olympic champion shared that his dominance in sprinting, breaking records year after year, made many people skeptical about his performances. Some thought his speed was unnatural, leading to speculations about doping. However, the sprinter passed every test, proving that his success came from hard work, dedication and talent rather than performance-enhancing drugs.

During a live streaming of 'The Fix' podcast on February 10, 2025, the sprinter shared how he was the most tested athlete. Reflecting on the drug tests he gave throughout his career, the interviewer reflected:

"You said that you were drug tested often. When you brought the record one year after year, and you say you could have do it 2011 again like how many people thought that you're alien."

Usain Bolt responded:

"I was the most tested athlete ever. You can go on the website time, like we get tested constantly... One time, we got tested three times in one day... I am like 'hey big man, come on,' correspond with each other and get this thing right."

Further in the interview, the 38-year-old shared that the doping tests evolved and became stricter and more detailed. Initially, authorities conducted only urine tests, but later, they introduced blood testing and biological passports to track any abnormalities in an athlete's body over time.

Bolt highlighted that the tests coordinated their visits to ensure accuracy, preventing any chance of manipulation.

Usain Bolt reflects on failure and self-honesty in his career journey

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt dominated three consecutive Olympic Games, cementing his name as the greatest sprinter in history. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, he won gold in the 100m and 200m meter events.

At the 2012 London Games, Bolt defended his titles in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. He repeated this historic triple victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claimed gold in all events.

In October 2024, during a High-Performance podcast episode, the gold medalist discussed the importance of failure and self-honesty in his journey to success. He admitted that like many athletes, he did not openly talk about his failures in the past.

Bolt reflected on his early struggles, particularly his disappointing performance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He shared that, at the time, he blamed injuries and believed success would come naturally. Reflecting on his mentality, he said:

"You can be truthful to yourself it it's one thing I've learned if you can be truthful to yourself, that's how you get better bevcause a lot of people like to point fingers at other and say oh it's bevcause of him I didn't do so well, it's because it was of her, they try to fnd different avenues to say instead of looking at themselves, and say it's on me, I can do better in this area."

Usain Bolt retired after the 2017 World Championships, where he finished third in his final 100m individual event.

