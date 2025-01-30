"I don't think I have that in me" - Regan Smith opens up on looking up to Missy Franklin and facing self-doubt ahead of breaking the World record

Regan Smith has opened up about having self-doubt the night before breaking a world record at the 2024 Swimming World Cup in Singapore. The athlete concluded her season after competing at the event. She had a remarkable 2024 with exceptional performances at the Paris Olympics and the World Aquatics Championships, solidifying her place in the swimming community by breaking Kaylee McKeown's world record in the 200m backstroke in 1:58.83 minutes.

The swimmer is currently in her off-season and appeared on the podcast "Chlorinated Thoughts". She opened up about drawing inspiration from swimmer Missy Franklin and the self-doubt she faced before breaking the world record in the 200m backstroke at the World Aquatics Championship:

"I remember the night before the 200m backstroke, I was sitting in my little dorm apartment in South Korea, and I was watching Missy Franklin's 200m backstroke world record from London. Literally like crazy that I did that, like what a funny coincidence, but I was watching her, and I just remember being like kind of sad and disappointed because I truly never thought that I would do something like what Missy did, and Missy's a name I don't think anyone will ever forget in the sport of swimming." [13:50]

"She has solidified herself as like a legend. People in swimming know who Missy Franklin is, and I so desperately wanted to leave my mark on the sport and, like, be someone that people could remember, and I just remembered sitting in bed that night being like, I don't think I have that in me. I don't think I'm ever gonna do that."

Smith also claimed a world record at the Paris Olympics in the 4x100m medley race, where she and her team posted an impressive time of 3:46.63 minutes, to clinch the gold medal. Her team bested Australia and China, who claimed second and third place, respectively.

Regan Smith on breaking world records at the Swimming World Cup 2024

Regan Smith at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Source: Getty

In a November 2024 interview with World Aquatics, Regan Smith spoke about breaking world records at the 2024 Swimming World Cup in the 100m and 200m backstroke. She also talked about failing to beat Kate Douglass who won the title with 178.5 points. Smith earned 178.4 points.

“Feels good. I knew that I'd have to break the world record if I wanted to pass Kate in the overalls, and I couldn't quite do it. I'm a tenth of a point behind her. But we have been having so much fun over the course of these three stops, pushing each other. So it's been a blast. This is a World Cup. Is so much fun, and I want to keep doing it in future years," Regan Smith said.

Smith also had a successful campaign at the Paris Olympics, as she won two gold medals and three silver medals.

