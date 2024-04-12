"I think it’s just the mannequin"- Katie Moon opens up after controversy surrounding Team USA's new Nike track and field Olympics kit

Katie Moon has shared a different opinion after the host of the podcast 'Real Talk with Tee', Tiara Williams, gave a thumbs down to Nike's new kit for Team USA's Paris Olympics 2024 campaign.

As soon as Nike released the Olympic kit, Williams voiced her opinion, saying that athletes cannot perform in several events with the given design.

"As a woman athlete you CANNOT do the following in this one piece: -long jump, -high jump, -hurdle, -breathe, -walk, she said."

To this, the World pole vault champion Katie Moon said she tried on the attires and shared two pictures of herself on X, portraying how they were perfect for women and that it was only the mannequin that made it look uncomfortable. She added that all bodies are different and this is just her opinion on the Olympic kits.

"If this can help put women's mind at ease a bit.. I tried on the same style today and didn't feel worried about..things..popping out. I think it's just the mannequin. This felt like the last kit just a slightly higher cut. I know every body is different tho so just my take," Moon said.

Katie Moon further explained the features for a clearer understanding, saying:

"This is it off the body. I think because there's room in the butt, and it's tight from top to bottom in the front, on the slippery mannequin with no skin to hold it in place, it can only pull up and forward. But the concerns seeing it on the mannequin are valid!!"

Katie Moon's struggle with body image

Katie Moon was once extremely conscious about her body image. She recently revealed that she felt pressured due to some set standards when it came to appearances. This eventually led to the undereating of the Pole Vault star.

"I definitely went through a phase when I first got onto the circuit where the women wearing sports bras and I finally started undereating because I wanted to feel good in the uniform. At the time, I felt like I had to be showing my stomach to fit in," Moon said during an interview with Team USA as part of their "Woman to Woman" series,

Not only this, Moon also prioritized her appearance over her performance which she regrets to date. Now, her goal is to make others realize that feeling good is way more important than looking good, and her take on the Nike Olympics kit was an ideal example of this.

"And I just wish I had known back then, it was about performance. And just about how I felt and not how I looked and that my body is just a byproduct of all the work that I put in. But it's hard to do in society that there's so much pressure on that. But I hope I can just show you just be in whatever feels good and look good, feel good," she added.

