"I think you're ready for skiing" - Lindsey Vonn on gym session with Novak Djokovic

Lindsey Vonn believes tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is ready for skiing after a gym session with him. The former alpine ski racer kept fans updated about her time with Djokovic through her social media posts and photos.

Vonn courted 'controversy' last month when she called 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer the GOAT, which didn't go down well with tennis enthusiasts, especially Djokovic's fans. But Vonn quickly clarified that she doesn't classify goats on statistics alone. She said Rog (Federer) will always be the goat to her.

This time around, Vonn spent time with the 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic and shared the same on social media. The Olympic gold medalist highlighted a video on Instagram. She said:

"I got the full @djokernole experience in the gym...we had a blast."

Vonn thanked the Serbian tennis player and his team for letting her join in. She said:

"Always love a new challenge. Now I have to train for when we play tennis together!"

Vonn, the first woman to win 82 World Cup races, added:

"I think you're already ready for skiing"

You can watch the video here:

Vonn, in an earlier post on X (formerly Twitter), had touched on the GOAT subject again, stating:

"Yes, I do believe he is the goat. Contrary to twitter beliefs, I think there can be more than one. But @DjokerNole holds the records and I have nothing but resect for what he's achieved"

Lindsey Vonn gives insights from alpine racing

Vonn, 39, believes skiing is a reprieve from day-to-day stressors. In a recent interview with Sharp Magazine, she shared her insights about alpine racing.

Lindsey Vonn at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill

She said skiers hold the power in their own hands:

"You're skiing down the mountain by yourself, and you're 100% responsible for the outcome. I think knowing that win or lose, you hold the power in your own hands, is really empowering."

Vonn highlighted that in alpine racing, focus is the key. She explained:

"You have to be 100% present. You can't be thinking about anything else, whether it's personal or professional. You can't be distracted for one second - otherwise, you could literally die." (Sharp)

The former alpine ski racer said skiing was the one thing that she was able to be fully present with. Vonn believes the speed, rush, and adrenaline-induced calm are unique to alpine sports, and difficult to find off the slopes.