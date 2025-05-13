"I took risks most athletes wouldn't dare to"- Fred Kerley shares strong message after massive win post arrest 

Fred Kerley expressed his thoughts after putting forward a strong performance in at the Franson Chance Last meet. The American athlete was set to compete in Grand Slam Track Miami however, he skipped the event after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend according to media reports.

Kerley paid $1000 bond to walk out of jail and made an appearance at the Franson Chance Last meet. He put forward strong performances right from the heats leading up to the finals. Kerley clocked 9.87s(+2.3m/s) to win the semi-finals. The American athlete clinched the title with a performance of 9.98s(1.8m/s) thereby concluding his campaign at the Franson Chance Last meet running under 10s in all his races.

As Kerley geared up for the upcoming races of the 2025 season, he shared a strong message on his social media handle while reflecting on his journey as an athlete. The American athlete shared that he has always been open to challenges and did not necessarily follow a blue print that was already set in the sport. He had taken multiple risks in his career which included running a range of sprinting events from the 100m to the 400m.

"Every medal I've earned carries more than weight - it carries pain, sacrifice, and a story the world will never fully understand. I didn't just show up — I arrived in a sport where greatness is expected and pressure is constant," he wrote.

"From the 400 to the 100, 1 didn't follow the blueprint I broke it. I took risks most athletes wouldn't dare to, and still stood on the podium. Year after year. Race after race. They don't see the nights I ran through injuries, the days I trained in silence, the moments I carried doubt on my back but never let it slow my steps," he added.

Furthermore, he shared how his medals are not only a product of his speed but a result of his hard work, resilience and discipline over the years.

Fred Kerley on not receiving appreciation despite Olympic silver medal

Fred Kerley competes in Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - Source: Getty

Fred Kerley spoke about not receiving appreciation despite an Olympic silver medal in a appearance at the Pivotal podcast. Kerley won the silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics and shared the harsh truth of being an American athlete.

He revealed that only the person winning the gold medal receives the glory sicne many American athletes dominate major games like the Olympics.

"What that being said, it's just like, I'm American. They only care about one thing. Like, that bronze to someone else is a gold medal. They get in millions in their houses. I'm from the United States of America. Only one person get the glory. Even when I won the silver in 2021, they ain't care about that silver," said Fred Kerley.

Kerley shared that the highly competitive nature of the sport fuels his desire to push himself in pursuit of bigger things.

