"I totally agree with you" - Piers Morgan agrees to Riley Gaines' take on not allowing transgender athletes in women's sports

Riley Gaines recently touched about pressing a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for allowing transgender women in women's sports. She did so during an apperance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

The 12x All-American swimmer and more than a dozen college athletes are suing the NCAA for violating their Title IX rights. They claim the NCAA did so by allowing transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete at the 2022 National Championships.

The lawsuit, as per 11 Alive, aims to stop the association from using its transgender eligibility policies because it adversely impacts female athletes.

Gaines, who had tied for fifth position with Thomas at the 2022 National Championships, said on Piers Morgan's show:

"That is not kindness. It's not inclusive to ask a girl like myself what happened to me and my teammates. It's not inclusive to ask us to smile and step aside and allow these men into our podiums. That is not what inclusion is. It's exclusion and exclusive to the very female female athletes who are women in general," she said.

Morgan replied:

"Riley, I totally agree with you."

Gaines shared a snippet of the show on X (formely Twitter) with the caption:

"Newsflash... It's not 'kind' to ask a young girl to undress in front of a naked, intact man."

Riley Gaines slams Dylan Mulvaney for mocking women in new music video

Riley Gaines at the House Oversight Committee Holds Hearing Examining Female Athletics And Title IX

Gaines, 23, also shared her views about the video of Dylan Mulvaney's latest song, Days of Girlhood, during her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Mulvaney is a TikTok personality who shared her gender transition in daily videos.

She said Mulvaney, 27, made a killing on mocking women with his stereotypical misogynistic comments.

"Reducing women down to picking up medication, being lazy, and not being able to get out of bed, shopping and retail therapy, hooking up with men and being sex craze," Riley Gaines said about the music video.

She added:

"As a woman, I have not lived that lifestyle. So that's what this is... It's mockery of a woman."

Gaines also stated that Mulvaney looks like a man wearing a wig in the video.