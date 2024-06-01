"I trust myself and what I'm capable of"- Shericka Jackson shares her mindset after disappointing performance at the Oslo Diamond League

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Shericka Jackson, recently opened up about her disappointing performance on Thursday (May 30) during the Diamond League meet in Oslo. This was her second such event of the season after the Marrakech meet a few weeks earlier.

Going into the tournament, Jackson was one of the clear favorites in the Women's 200m event, especially with the prowess she has shown over the years. However, the results didn't go as expected as the 29-year-old couldn't even accommodate herself in the top three positions on the podium.

The Jamaican finished fifth in the event, registering a run time of 22.97 seconds as the USA's Brittany Brown clinched the title with 22.32 seconds. This was a very contrasting performance from Jackson compared to her spectacular show in Marrakech during which she emerged victorious in the Women's 200m event with a season-best run time of 22.82 seconds.

She recently opened up about her thought process after this stunning defeat at the recently held pre-match conference of the Stockholm Diamond League. Jackson stated:

"I was a little bit hurt because it's been two years since I have lost a 20. So, I was a little bit hurt but I have to trust my coach and I trust myself and what I'm capable of. It's just to stay positive and I have always been positive. "

Jackson appreciated her staff and friends, saying:

"I have an amazing staff group and friends that keep me grounded. So, I don't think it's very difficult to stay positive after Oslo."

Shericka Jackson will next feature at the Stockholm Diamond League meet on Sunday, participating in the Women's 200m event.

Shericka Jackson eying an individual Olympic gold at the Paris Olympics 2024

The four-time World Championships gold medalist Shericka Jackson recently opened up about her aspirations for the upcoming quadrennial event in Paris. This came just after her first Diamond League win of the season in Marrakech.

During the post-match interview, the Jamaican stated that her main aim for the Paris Olympics was to win her first-ever individual Olympic gold medal.

"I am yet to have an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games so that’s one of my goals this year to work hard and hoping to achieve that at the end of August."

Even though Jackson has bagged five Olympic medals in her career so far, she is yet to touch a gold in the individual events (she won gold in 4x100m relays in Tokyo). Her best result in the individual events is a third-place finish in the Women's 400m (2016 Rio) and Women's 100m (2020 Tokyo) events.