"I've become a greedy ba***rd" - Karsten Warholm delivers blunt take on his fearless mentality before Zurich Diamond League showdown

Norwegian track star Karsten Warholm has delivered a strong message on the importance of the fear factor in the sport of track and field ahead of the Zurich Diamond League finals, which run from August 27 to August 28. Warholm has had an impressive 2025 season so far, last competing at the Silesia Diamond League meeting in the 400m hurdles, where he finished first. He is targeting his third Diamond League title this year.Karsten Warholm is regarded as one of the best sprinters in the world. Competing mainly in the 400m and 400m hurdles, he has had a highly decorated career, winning two Olympic medals as well as three World Championship medals. Warholm also broke the world record in the 400m hurdles in 2021, running a time of 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.In an interview ahead of the Zurich Diamond League, Warholm was asked how he deals with the fear factor ahead of competing. He said:&quot;I would say still in the game, there's a lot of fear factor. A lot of athletes are pulling out every now and then. But to me, it's more like of course, after that win at Bislett. It's like you want to just surf this wave. But been in this game for many years and I've become a greedy bast**d, so I always think that I can win; that's as simple as it is. You know, if I see someone run 45 and a half in hurdles, I will still think that I can beat them, and that's my toxic trait maybe, but that's also why I always keep showing up because I always think I will win.&quot;&quot;There is no doubt in my mind. Remember, we went to Eugene in 2022, I had half a hamstring. We still were talking about winning. It didn't go that way, we got 7th. But you need to think a little bit of unrealistic thoughts and believe if you want to achieve something in this game, I think people should not be afraid of going head to head.&quot;Karsten Warholm also competed at the Bislett Diamond League this year, where he finished first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 32.67 seconds.Karsten Warholm broke the Diamond League record in the 400m hurdles this yearWarholm at the 2025 Diamond League - Silesia - Source: GettyKarsten Warholm broke a Diamond League record at the Silesia Diamond League meeting this year, running a time of 46.28 seconds in the 400m hurdles. This was the third-fastest time ever in the event as well as the world-leading time for the season.