"I've had body dysmorphia" - Ilona Maher's DWTS partner Alan Bersten gets real about struggles with body image

Ilona Maher's Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) partner Alan Bertsen acknowledged going through body dysmorphia disorder in a recent conversation with the Olympian. Maher has been vocal about body image issues and has called for acceptance of all body types.

Maher has come under criticism over her bulked-up shape, but has fired back at the critics at every opportunity while spreading awareness about body image issues. The two-time Olympian invited Bersten to her podcast, "House of Maher", prompting an honest confession from the dancer about his own struggles.

"In general, anyone on TV probably has body issues, a dancer for sure because I think a dancer has like a mold that they have to fit in. I feel like I have had body dysmorphia. You put so much on yourself that you don't even know what looks good, but you're like Oh, I don't feel good, I don't look good," Bersten said.

The dancer, however, added that he had learned to love himself more now.

"I've learned to love myself a lot more. I realized though that going to the gym isn't just about looking good , it like mentally makes me feel good," he added.

Bersten shared that he once felt ashamed of dancing shirtless and didn't do it for several years. The 30-year-old made his DWTS debut during the 25th season and won the show's 28th edition with celebrity Hannah Brown. He finished runner-up with Maher last season.

"I'm not meant to be small" - Ilona Maher calls out body image stereotypes

Ilona Maher during Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final - Source: Getty

Ilona Maher recently called out the body image stereotypes in an Instagram post she meant to serve as a firm reminder for her fans. The Olympic medalist highlighted how "thinner" bodies were promoted on social media, while in retrospect, some people like herself needed to be bigger to function optimally.

"A lot of us are not meant to be small. I'm not meant to be small. This big old frame, I'm supposed to be 200 pounds which is what I am now. I just think we are getting this messaging that this is what's right, this is what's beautiful and it's just not the case. There's beauty in so many shapes and sizes..."I really do believe a lot of us are meant to be bigger and our bodies need more to function at its optimum," Ilona Maher said.

Maher made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and despite scoring tries in all of Team USA's Group Matches, they placed sixth. She led from the front on her second appearance in Paris last year, leading the Eagles to their first-ever Olympic medal, a bronze.

