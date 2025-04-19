Ilona Maher made an honest confession about undergoing some struggles recently after her appearance on the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The American athlete shared that she was feeling very low and demotivated throughout the week; however, she did not let it affect her and sent out a positive message to people undergoing similar struggles.
The Olympic medalist posted an emotional message on Instagram and explained her absence from social media over the past week. Ilona Maher expressed how she did not feel creative throughout the week; however, the words by Megan Thee Stallion motivated her.
Ilona Maher urged people undergoing similar struggles to reach out for help and speak with someone they trust. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of taking some time off to reflect and rejuvenate before continuing with busy schedules.
"Been a little down this week. I haven’t really posted or felt creative. But in the wise words of Megan thee Stallion, “bad b**hes have bad days, too,” and I stand by that. I still feel off. I guess I just want to remind you all to reach out and talk to someone. It doesn’t make you weak. Look at me; I’ve cried almost every day this week and I’m still super strong. Take care and be kind to yourself," she wrote.
This is a developing article and will be updated soon