Ilona Maher made an honest confession about undergoing some struggles recently after her appearance on the Dancing With the Stars Tour. The American athlete shared that she was feeling very low and demotivated throughout the week; however, she did not let it affect her and sent out a positive message to people undergoing similar struggles.

Ad

The Olympic medalist posted an emotional message on Instagram and explained her absence from social media over the past week. Ilona Maher expressed how she did not feel creative throughout the week; however, the words by Megan Thee Stallion motivated her.

Ilona Maher urged people undergoing similar struggles to reach out for help and speak with someone they trust. Furthermore, she stressed the importance of taking some time off to reflect and rejuvenate before continuing with busy schedules.

Ad

Trending

"Been a little down this week. I haven’t really posted or felt creative. But in the wise words of Megan thee Stallion, “bad b**hes have bad days, too,” and I stand by that. I still feel off. I guess I just want to remind you all to reach out and talk to someone. It doesn’t make you weak. Look at me; I’ve cried almost every day this week and I’m still super strong. Take care and be kind to yourself," she wrote.

Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More