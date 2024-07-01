"I've met her a couple of times" - Simone Biles opens up on receiving appreciation from Taylor Swift after using her music at the US Gymnastics Trials

Simone Biles booked her seat at the third Olympiad of her career with a resounding all-around victory at the 2024 US Olympic Gymnastics Trials. She performed a floor routine on Taylor Swift's song and revealed that her encounters with the pop icon have always been sweet.

At the recently concluded US Olympic Trials, Biles amassed 117.225 during the two days of the competition and clinched the all-around victory. She punched her ticket to Paris as the top seed, while also garnering love and support from the global pop icon, Taylor Swift.

Biles performed a floor routine featuring Swift's song, 'Ready For It?', from the album "Reputation", which was released in 2017. She earned a score of 14.850 and finished on top of the leaderboard. That grabbed the attention of the Ready for It? artist, Taylor Swift, who claimed to enjoy Biles' video over and over, and wrote (via X):

"Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho," Taylor Swift wrote.

In an X video posted by NBC, Biles opened up about the brief but delightful encounters with Taylor Swift. She also unveiled that her team keeps in touch with Swift's team.

"I think my team talks to her team sometimes and I've met her a couple of times and it has been really sweet," Biles said [at 1:19].

Simone Biles has been in strong form since her 2024 comeback at the 2024 Hydration Core Classic. She rounded off with a total score of 59.500 and finished on top. She repeated her feat at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships, where her all-around 119.750 secured her the all-around gold and cleared her road to Paris.

Taylor Swift had penned a heartfelt note for Simone Biles before her beam performance at the Tokyo Olympics

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4 - Getty Images

Biles' mental health struggles since the beginning of the Tokyo Olympics forced her to withdraw from the competition, citing 'twisties'. The incident moved Taylor Swift significantly. Over one of Biles' video montages, Swift recorded a narration to support the Olympian and let the world know that Simone Biles can be called a 'hero' for her ingenuity, and courage to be the voice of many.

"Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature. But don't you see? It still is. She's perfectly human. And that's what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo," Swift narrated. (via X handle of NBC Olympics)

In response, the four-time Olympian wrote:

"I'm crying. how special. I love you @taylorswift13."

Heading to her third Olympics, Simone Biles will be aiming to extend her gold medal tally to nine.

