"I've never seen so many oppression buzzwords in one sentence" - Riley Gaines slams National Organization after being referred as "white supremacist"

Riley Gaines recently took a dig at the National Organization for Women after being referred to as a "white supremacist" following her legal proceedings against the NCAA.

Gaines, who has been an arduous advocate for women's rights, sued the NCAA and other universities, including Georgia, for failing to comply with the promises made in Title IX.

The former NCAA swimmer, along with other swimmers, filed the case in the U.S. District Court and also highlighted the locker room incident. National Organization for Women (NOW), an American feminist organization, took to X (formerly Twitter), citing Gaines as a "white supremacist."

"Repeat after us: Weaponizing womenhood against other women is white supremacist patriarchy at work. Making people believe there isn't enough space for trans women in sports is white supremacist patriarchy at work," wrote NOW.

The former D1 athlete, who has consistently raised her voice against the notion of transgender athletes competing in women's sports, gave a response of her own to the organization's remark and wrote,

"I've never seen so many oppression buzzwords in one sentence. Apparently, advocating for fair sport makes me a white supremacist. I wonder if my attorney will agree (In case you were wondering, NOW stands for National Organization of Women lol)."

"The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman" - Riley Gaines set to publish her book

Riley Gaines penned a book sharing her experiences while advocating for women's rights.

Riley Gaines is all set to publish her book "Swimming Against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost its Mind" on May 21, 2024.

Gaines began championing the safety of women in sports after the 2022 NCAA Championships incident, where she competed against Lia Thomas, the first openly transgender athlete to secure a victory at the Division I Championships. Both athletes tied for fifth place in the 200y freestyle event after recording a time of 1:43.40, but only Thomas was presented with the trophy.

Since then, Gaines has been a steadfast protestor against trans athletes competing with women. She recently authored a book highlighting her journey, where she faced enormous backlash for voicing her opinions.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer informed her fans about the book on X and wrote,

"I did the thing & wrote a book! The message is pro-common sense, pro-reality, pro-truth, pro-woman," the former NCAA Swimmer wrote. "My new book "Swimming Against the Current" comes out May 2024. "

Gaines has articulated her perspective in the book, backing it with facts and science.