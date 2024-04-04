"I don't want anyone riding their hopes up" - Sha'Carri Richardson confirms absence from Miramar Invitational 2024

Sha'Carri Richardson has announced that she won't be participating at the upcoming Miramar Invitational, which was set to be the season opener for her and a few other big names.

Richardson last competed at the 2023 Diamond League and was expected to be one of the biggest stars in the event in Florida. However, she announced on social media that she would not be competing, saying:

“Hey everyone, I just want to let everybody know I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar. I'm not gonna be like most people that just let you find out, y'all are going to hear it straight from the horse's mouth. I will not be competing this weekend in Miramar, so I don't want anyone riding their hopes up.”

She went on to hype up her fellow athletes who will ensure that fans get to witness a ‘great meet’, while asking them to stay tuned for when she's back in action.

“So yes, there is going to be a great meet, great athletes and everybody who will be competing but I will not be one of those athletes this weekend. Different year, different approach, different energy to come, but lock in, enjoy this meet and stay tuned for when I do step on track. Peace, love, light," Richardson said.

In the American's absence, the field at the Miramar Invitational will be headlined by the likes of Shericka Jackson, Twanisha Terry, Christian Coleman and more.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her 2023 season at the Miramar Invitational, winning the 100m with a wind-aided 10.57, that translates to a 10.77 in still conditions. From there, the American went on to have a phenomenal season, winning the 100m and 4x100m World Championships, and taking bronze in the 200m.

Now that Richardson won't be competing at the Miramar international this time around, she is scheduled to open her season at the Xiamen Diamond League, which takes place on April 20.

Sha'Carri Richardson has already qualified for the Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson and the 4*100m relay team at the World championships

Richardson missed out on the Tokyo Games despite topping the USATF Olympic Track and Field trials, after she was suspended for marijuana usage.

This time around, the 10.65 that gave Richardson her 100m World Championships gold, also automatically qualified her for the 2024 USATF Olympic Track and Field trials.

At the trials, Sha'Carri Richardson will face competition from her fellow athletes like Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Gabby Thomas.

