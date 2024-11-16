“I want to do her legacy justice” - Mikaela Shiffrin opens up on returning to the World Cup in Levi in the absence of long-time rival Petra Vlhova

Mikaela Shiffrin is widely regarded one of the best skiers to have taken to the slopes. However, she hasn't gone unchallenged in her career, and has had a long rivalry with Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova. As Vlhova sits out the beginning of the FIS Alpine Skiing season due to injury, Shiffrin opened ub about racing in Levi without her rival, and how she intends to honor the Slovakian’s legacy on those hills.

Shiffrin has led an extraordinary career, winning a total of 97 World Cup races, five World Cup overall titles, and 11 discipline titles over the years. Meanwhile, Vlhova has been successful in her own way, claiming 31 World Cup wins, one World Cup overall title and three discipline titles. The Slovakian is particularly excellent on the slopes of Levi, having won six slaloms there over the years.

However, after a devastating crash last season forced her to undergo right knee surgery, Vlhova will be forced to miss the Levi slalom this year. Speaking of racing in Finland without her rival, Mikaela Shiffrin called the experience ‘strange’ while emphasizing that she would push her hardest in order to honor the Slovakian’s legacy. She told Ski Racing Media:

“It’s strange not to see Petra here. She has pushed the limits on this hill, and she’s skied it better than I’ve ever seen anyone ski it, including myself. I know that if Petra were here, she’d be pushing all out, so I want to do her legacy justice and push myself as hard as I can.”

“We’ve both pushed so hard to take the top spot at this race. Some of her recent runs are really the best I’ve ever seen on this slope, and it motivates me to try harder, to be more precise with my skiing,” Shiffrin added.

Mikaela Shiffrin reflects on her rivalry with Petra Vlhova

According to Mikaela Shiffrin, her rivalry with Petra Vlhova has seen her become a better skier. Discussing her battles with the Slovakian, she said in the same interview:

“I absolutely think that some of the intensity of our races against each other has brought a new level to my own skiing. For sure, the strongest competition over a sustained period of time has been with Petra.”

However, the American went on to label rivalries a ‘double-edged sword’, emphasizing that athletes often perform their best when focused only on themselves.

“Rivalries give fans an avenue to cheer for someone or even against someone. It’s a double-edged sword because, on one hand, we race our best when we’re not thinking about each other, but focusing on our own path. The irony of a rivalry is that it’s at its strongest when the players are focused on themselves the most. Your best competition happens when you’re focused on your own tools for success,” Mikaela Shiffrin added.

Mikaela Shiffrin's 2024-2025 season has gotten off to a lukewarm start. She finished fifth in Solden at the season opener with 45 points. Italy's Federica Brignone won the giant slalom event with 100 points while New Zealand's Alice Robinson came second with 80 points. Austria's Julia Schieb finished third with 60 points to her name.

