"I want to push the limits"- Simone Biles exudes confidence ahead of the season opener at U.S Core Hydration Classic 2024

Simone Biles is all set to make a competitive return to gymnastics at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024, scheduled from May 17-18. Ahead of the return, the Olympic all-around champion has expressed confidence in her skills, and mental stability despite what happened in Tokyo.

Biles was all set to defend her three gold medals from the Rio Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 before mental health issues caught her off guard. The 27-year-old lost consciousness of her position in the air during a vault routine, and fell on the ground. Biles was suffering from ‘Twisties’, a mental health condition where a gymnast's mind and body are out of sync.

Simone Biles withdrew from multiple finals before making a brave return to win a bronze medal with Team USA. Biles would later call the medal one of the most important of her career. But for now, her eyes are set on adding some gold to her already glittering tally.

Speaking with AP News, Biles revealed her motivation to compete despite already being one of the greatest ever gymnasts of all time. Her tally of 37 World and Olympic medals is the highest ever in the sport, but she wants to push her limits.

“I think everything I’ve been through, I want to push the limits,” she said. “I want to see how far I can go. I want to see what I’m still capable of so once I step away from this sport, I can truly be happy with my career and say I gave it my all.”

Simone Biles expressed confidence in her mental and physical health ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024. She also expressed belief that the Tokyo Olympics-like incident won't happen again.

“I feel very confident with where I’m at mentally and physically, that (Tokyo) is not going to happen again just because we have put in the work,” she said.

Simone Biles favorite for all-around gold at the U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024

Day Seven - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

The U.S. Core Hydration Classic 2024 is set to host one of the greatest lineups in its history as all-around champions from the last three Olympic Games will headline the competition on May 18 when the senior session roster takes place. While Gabby Douglas and Suni Lee have already featured in competitions this year, it will be Simone Biles' first one of 2024.

Lee and Douglas produced decent performances at the last month’s American Classic but none of them looked threatening. Biles, on the other hand, has had a lot of practice this year and will be highly favored to lead the charts on Saturday.

The trio will be competing as Olympic champions for the first time together. They featured at the U.S Nationals in 2016 where only Douglas was an Olympic champion while Lee was competing in the Junior competitions. Biles won the all-around gold while Douglas finished fourth.