"I do not want to do this" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals how her father tricked her into taking up track at a young age

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared the story of her first race when she was six years old and how her father tricked her into taking up athletics at a young age. She was born to Willie McLaughlin and Mary Neumeister McLaughlin on August 7, 1999, in New Jersey.

McLaughlin-Levrone comes from an athletic background. Willie is a three-time NCAA All-American in the 400-meter and a three-time IC4A outdoor 400-meter champion. Her mother competed in track events on the boys' team at Cardinal O’Hara High School.

In a recent interview with legendary sprinter Michael Johnson for the 2025 Upfront Summit, McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how her parents recognized her talent and highlighted that despite trying other sports, she resonated with track events.

"In my first race I was 6 years old my dad entered me in the 100 meters and I was like 'I do not want to do this' and he was like 'I will give you a chocolate bar' and I was like okay deal and I actually ended up winning the race, but I literally didn't care to be honest."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone added:

"I think even in that moment my parents knew they were like okay there's something different about her I did basketball I did soccer I did dance but track was always the one that stuck with me and I think once I got to middle school and high school specifically that's when I started to realize that this was something I love to do."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reveals the quality that sets her apart from her competitors

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone of the United States during the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by via Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed the quality that sets her apart from the rest of her competition. In an interview with Grand Slam Track, when the interviewer asked her about her distinctive quality, the legendary sprinter highlighted her versatility in athletics, stating she had competed in multiple track and field events in the past.

"I really feel like I'm versatile. I can do a plethora of events from the sprinting to the 400 to the hurdles to the short hurdles."

Talking about competing in the long jump during her collegiate career, she added:

"Long jump, it's like the hep without the hep. I feel like that one of my strengths is that I'm very dynamic."

The American athlete made waves in the Paris Olympics by defending her 400m hurdles title with a world record of 50.37 seconds.

