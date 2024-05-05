"I will come just for you" - Sha'Carri Richardson receives immense support from rapper Cardi B who wishes to cheer her on at the Paris Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson recently received massive support from American rapper Cardi B ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Showing her stunning athletics skills, Richardson secured two gold medals in the 100m and the women's 4x100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The 24-year-old will be seen competing in the 2024 US Olympic Trials in June to secure a spot for the Olympic Games.

The American sprinter recently conversed with Cardi B during NBC Sports’ coverage of the 150th Kentucky Derby. Sharing the common interest, both were seen bonding over a session of nail makeover.

While Richardson discussed her strenuous training regime, which includes five sessions a week from 9 to 5, Cardi B expressed her love for Paris.

"Paris is like one of my favorite places in the world," said Cardi B. "When the Olympics is, like, in a lit city, it changes the mood. It changes the tone."

To which, Richardson agreed and invited the rapper to the world's greatest sporting event.

"I feel like the fun is going to be restored back," Richardson said. "Fun again back in the Games this year. So you definitely have to come, like you have to come."

Accepting the invitation, Cardi B confirmed her arrival to watch the American sprinter.

"I will come just for you," said the rapper.

Expand Tweet

"I have no plans of letting life, adversity, any obstacles stopping me from being in Paris" - Sha'Carri Richardson locks her sight on the 2024 Summer Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrates winning the Women's 100m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Sha'Carri Richardson recently expressed her determination to give her best at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the same interview, Richardson asserted her determination to compete at the Paris Olympics despite any setbacks or challenges. The 24-year-old missed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after facing a ban for usage of prohibited substances.

"Solitary, right now, " she said. "You need to finish so you are in solitary right now. I have no plans of letting life, adversity, any obstacles stopping me from being in Paris."

Richardson competed in the 200m at the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League and finished in second place behind Torrie Lewis, clocking 22.99 seconds.

A week later, she stepped on the Mike A. Myers Stadium, at the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League, finishing third after Daryll Neita and Anavia Battle, recording a time of 23.11 seconds.