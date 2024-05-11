"I will let you keep it till June 9th"- Noah Lyles issues a strong message and challenges Kenny Bednarek after he clocked a World Lead in the 200m

Amazed by Kenny Bednarek's 200-meter world-leading triumph at the Doha Diamond League 2024, Noah Lyles posted a powerful message while challenging him for a face-off in a fun way.

Bednarek made waves in the track and field world on Friday following his victory at the Doha Diamond League. The Amercican runner clocked the fastest time of the year in a 200-meter event after he cut the tape in 19.67 seconds. Bednarek took an early lead with a tailwind of +1.7 and took home the victory, leaving behind his compatriots Courtney Lindsey and Kyree King, who took second and third place on the podium with 20.01 seconds and 20.21 seconds, respectively.

Bednarek's record-breaking performance was applauded by the track and field enthusiasts. Joining the admirers was Noah Lyles, who took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and posted an intriguing note for his American counterpart:

"Shout out to @kenny_bednarek for that 19.6 world lead that was impressive! I will let you keep it till June 9th"

Kenny Bednarek was quick to react to his tweet and replied to the conversation, saying:

"Challenge accepted"

The American trio's performance has added another spark to the already star-studded 200-meter lineup of the United States. Names like Noah Lyles Christian Coleman, Erriyon Knighton, Fred Kerley, and Kenny Bednarek himself are on the verge of setting the latter category ablaze at the US Olympic trials.

Noah Lyles vs. Kenny Bednarek: A deep dive into their track faceoff

Both Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek have been two of the most consistent performers for the United States lately. Noah Lyles is enjoying his triple-world champion reign currently, while on the other hand, Kenny Bednarek is the current Olympic silver medalist in the 200-meter category.

Lyles has been a tough nut to crack for Bednarek in the 200-meter domain, as he only managed to win a race against Lyles once in his career, which was during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while Lyles has won in a tremendous ten instances.

In contrast, Bednarek has a slight advantage over his American mate in the 100-meter category, as the 25-year-old sprinter won two races out of four while Lyles could only manage to win one. One of their races ended in a tie when the duo shared the gold at the 2024 Tom Jones Memorial.

They have yet to face each other in the 60-meter and 400-meter disciplines, but when they ran the 4x100-meter relay together for the USA during the 2024 World Relays, it ended up with the American team securing a place at the Paris Olympics 2024.