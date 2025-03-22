"I wouldn’t be where I am today without her" - When Simone Biles credited her successful gymnastic career to longtime and first coach Aimee Boorman

Simone Biles has enjoyed an unparalleled gymnastics career so far, having won 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals, and several accolades. Throughout her illustrious career, she has trained under many renowned coaches, including the famous Martha Karolyi and Cecile Landi.

However, along with the two, Biles has always credited a major part of her success to her longtime and first coach Aimee Boorman, who shaped the foundation for Biles' success. The legendary gymnast began her gymnastics career under coach Boorman when she was eight.

Boorman trained Biles at the World Champions Centre, an elite-level training facility in Spring, Texas, established by the gymnast's parents Ronald and Nellie. In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in 2016, Biles expressed her gratitude for her first coach, emphasizing Boorman's crucial support in her success:

"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. In the elite world, everyone loves my coach because they know how understanding she is. They know she thinks that even though gymnastics is hard work, it should also be enjoyable. Otherwise, why do it?"

Biles added:

"She carefully assesses every situation and keeps it real. Sometimes, like on the afternoon with the beam routines, she’ll push me hard. But other times, she’ll notice I’m exhausted and say, “Simone, it’s not working today. Go home. I think you could use some rest.”

Simone Biles and Aimee Boorman parted ways after 11 years of coaching and mentorship.

Simone Biles' longtime coach Aimee Boorman led the gymnast to three world all-around championships and four U.S. all-around titles

Simone Biles of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Aimee Borrman led Simone Biles to three world all-around championships and four U.S. all-around titles. Biles dominated the world all-around championships titles for three consecutive years, including 2013, 2014, and 2015.

At her debut world championships in 2013, she collected two gold medals. A year later, she defended her all-around title while also dominating the team, balance beam, and floor event. At the 2015 World Championships, Biles topped the team, beam, and floor along with the all-around event.

Boorman also led the American gymnast to four Olympic gold medals at her debut Games in Brazil, following which they bid farewell to each other. Biles also bagged four U.S. National all-around titles under the guidance of Boorman.

