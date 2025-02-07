"I wouldn’t say my life is normal"- Ariarne Titmus makes feelings known on changes in lifestyle amid extended break from competitive swimming

Eight-time Olympic medalist Ariarne Titmus from The Great Southern Land shared her perspective on her hiatus. The reigning Olympic 400m freestyle champion also mentioned her outlook on self-prioritization.

Titmus, a four-time gold medalist from World Championships, has amassed significant victories throughout her impressive career. The iconic swimmer who limited the legendary Katie Ledecky has talked about taking care of herself and how her mindset regarding her self-care has evolved with her career.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the competitive swimmer reflected on her outlook.

“It’s definitely something I’ve prioritised since the Paris 2024 Olympics — I haven’t swum since Paris and my lifestyle has been totally different.

"I wouldn’t say my life is normal by any means, but while I’m on a break from swimming it’s been really important for me to give myself that routine in my life for that sanity. It’s been really good for me to have time out of the water and realise what’s important for me to feel my best.”

Titmus underlined the significance of taking a break from the magnitude of the environment of competitive swimming.

Ariarne Titmus, who's also admiringly known by her moniker, “Terminator,” revealed that she would keep away from the World Championships in Singapore as she prepares for the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 2028.

Ariarne Titmus on conquering challenges and rising above

Ariarne Titmus at the Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8 - Source: Getty

In 2023, Titmus revealed that she had two benign tumors in her right ovary. It was discovered when she was undergoing her MRI.

Fortunately, her surgery went well, and the tumors were removed. Regarding the challenge, which came amid her journey of being a mother, Titmus shared her thoughts, as per the Keegan and Company podcast.

“The toughest part is that the one part of me was like trying to forget about swimming and be like ‘my health is the most important thing and after this surgery I want to recover the best I can to come back and just be really healthy and get back into swimming when I'm ready' and then the other part of me is like this voice in my head being like ‘come on like hurry up like you got to get back for swimming," Ariarne Titmus said [0:22 onwards].

The seven-time gold medalist of the Commonwealth Games reflected on the challenges she faced during her surgery and how she handled the mental pressure of swimming. She also shared that the surgery was successful and that she was one of the “lucky ones.”.

