Iconic Shibutani siblings Alex and Maia announce comeback for 2025-26 Olympic season

The two-time Olympic medalist ice dancers, Alex and Maia Shibutani, recently announced their comeback to competitive ice dancing after a hiatus of seven years. The brother-sister duo shared their thoughts through an Instagram post.

Along with their Olympic feats, Alex and Maia have won three World Championship medals: a silver medal in the 2016 ISU World Figure Skating Championships and two bronze medals in 2011 and 2017. In the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, the duo won a gold medal, two silver medals and a bronze medal and decided to retire in 2018.

Through her Instagram post, Maia announced her and her brother's comeback to competitive ice dancing and figure skating in the upcoming 2025-26 Olympic season.

"Grateful, happy, and inspired by new possibilities," the caption read. "We love skating and have decided to compete in the upcoming 2025-26 Olympic season. @alexshibutani and I have been working hard and we can’t wait to perform together again."

The pair has achieved notable feats in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The duo has clinched two gold medals, four silver medals and two bronze medals in the championships. From the World Junior Championships, they have a silver medal.

They were both selected for the US Olympic team two times and participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics, which took place in Sochi, Russia and the 2018 Winter Olympics, which were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. They won two bronze medals in the Olympics.

Alex and Maia Shibutani reflect on their special diet

Alex and Maia Shibutani at the USA House at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Alex and Maia are one of the most prominent duos in ice dancing and figure skating. They have won numerous accolades throughout their distinguished career. During their interview with ELLE in 2018, the pair shared their thoughts on their special diet. Maia said:

"When we were at the Olympics, we tried to keep it as similar to what we do at home as possible."

Alex added:

"Every body is different and everybody is different. We each have very personalized things that we like to do so we have enough energy. We don’t have a traditional three meals a day plan for our food. It’s about making sure we eat once every three hours."

The siblings who won a bronze medal at the Junior Grand Prix Final are famously known by their moniker, the 'Shib Sibs.'

