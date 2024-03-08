"If home was a person" - Simone Biles shares dreamy pictures from her vacation in Hawaii with her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles delighted her fans once again with a few exotic pictures of her and her husband, Jonathan Owens, from their recent vacation in Hawaii.

Following the conclusion of the NFL season, the Green Bay Packers strong safety and the legendary gymnast embarked on a swift retreat to a tropical paradise island. The couple flew to the lush island for their small retreat to join the wedding celebrations of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Keely Amelia Cartrett.

While Grugier-Hill serves as the linebacker for the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, Amelia Cartrett is a former University of Georgia soccer player. During her short break, Biles kept updating her fans by sharing pictures of the dreamy vacation on social media, relishing her time on the serene island.

Upon her return, the beloved American gymnast once again gave the fans a sneak peek at her vacation, capturing the blissful and romance-filled moments with her husband. Biles and Owens were seen delighting in the affectionate moments on the beachside.

While Jonathan Owens opted for beige shorts, Simone Biles was seen wearing a sparkling golden bikini top and denim shorts, along with an oversized shirt. She paired the look with her signature necklace featuring an "Owens" pendant and big golden hoop earrings.

Biles shared the pictures along with a heartwarming caption that read:

"If home was a person 🌊🤍💋⚓️🌅"

She added a few more portraits on her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram stories.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' exotic retreat in Hawaii after steering through a long-distance relationship

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married on April 22, 2023.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens exchanged their vows on April 22, 2023, after getting engaged in February 2022.

Soon after their marriage, on May 12, 2023, Owens signed an NFL deal with the Green Bay Packers and moved to Wisconsin. Since then, the couple have been in a long-distance relationship. Despite the distance, the pair is frequently seen making efforts and carving out time for each other, savoring little joys.

During their brief visit to Hawaii, they were seen enjoying their time together. The couple was seen having a blast, embracing the wedding theme, including tropical attire.

Biles shared a few more snaps where she is seen savoring tropical food and beverages.

On one of her beach outings, Biles donned a pink and yellow bikini and was seen posing against a surfboard. She shared the picture with her fans, hinting at a desire to extend the stay, and wrote:

"Canceling my return flight."

Taken aback by Simone Biles' beauty, Owens commented:

"Can’t get enough 😩😍"