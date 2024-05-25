"If she's Kenyan then it's not news", " Totally Smashed"- Fans react to Beatrice Chebet's 10k world record run at Prefontaine Classic 2024

Kenyan middle-distance runner Beatrice Chebet has once again scripted history, this time in the women's 10,000m. Racing at the Prefontaine Classic, the 24-year-old clocked a 28:54.14, establishing a new world record and leaving fans excited.

Going into the competition, Chebet had her work cut out in order to take the win. While already a world record holder in the women's road 5k event, the Kenyan hadn't raced a 10,000m in over four years. Her last appearance in the event came at the AK Meeting in March of 2020. Additionally, she faced a deep field at the Prefontaine Classic, including the likes of Gudaf Tsegay.

However, come race day in Eugene, the Kenyan managed to hold her own in the opening few rounds, before starting to pull ahead with three laps to go.

Beatrice Chebet crossed the finish line in a stunning 28 minutes and 54.14 seconds, becoming the first woman to ever dip under the 29 minute mark. Hot in pursuit was Ethiopian Tsegay, clocking a 29:05.92, history's third-fastest time, to place second.

Reacting to this feat of athleticism by Chebet, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate and compliment the sprinter. One fan wrote:

“If she's Kenyan then it's not news. It's new normal. Congratulations Chebet 👏👏👏”

Another netizen commented on the dominant fashion in which Chebet claimed the world record, writing:

“Wow. It's not often you see records so totally SMASHED! What an amazing achievement.”

Here is how a few other fans reacted to Beatrice Chebet scripting a new 10,000m world record at the Prefontaine Classic.

“An incredible milestone. Great to see these barrier breakers,” one fan wrote.

“That’s wow. Can't wait for the Olympics,” another chimed in.

“10km in less than 29m is not an easy feat. Congratulations,” one X user wrote.

“Underrated champion. Congratulations girl,” yet another fan joined in.

Beatrice Chebet discusses her record breaking performance at the Prefontaine Classic

For Beatrice Chebet, breaking the 10,000m world record gave her an automatic entry to the event at the Paris Olympics. With her time of 28:54.14, the Kenyan managed to shave nearly four minutes off of her previous personal best and seven seconds from Letesenbet Gidey’s previous world record of 29.01.03.

Dissecting her record breaking performance, Chebet explained that she felt her body working well with her, telling AP:

“My body was responding good and I felt strong. I felt like I was very comfortable.”

Despite this impressive performance in the 10,000m, the Kenyan is still focused on the shorter race for the 2024 Games:

“My target is to run 5,000 first, then 10,000 comes second. Because this is my first 10,000 outside the country to run, and I’m so happy to run 28, a world record.”

Beatrice Chebet has already clicked the necessary 14:52 in the 5,000m that will allow her to run the distance in Paris. With her awe-inspiring performances, the Kenyan is set to be a major show-stealer later this summer.