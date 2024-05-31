"If they need me I'm here"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone volunteers to run the 4x100m relay for Team USA

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has claimed that she would be ready to run the second leg of the 4x100m relay for Team USA if they need her. The Olympic champion majorly competes in 400m hurdles and 4x400m relays.

McLaughlin-Levrone opened her 2024 outdoor season in the 400m flat this year. She then competed in 200m at the LA Grande Prix, clocking a personal best of 22.07s. The 24-year-old will be opening her season in the 400m hurdles at Edwin Moses Legend’s Meet on May 31.

The two-time Olympic champion plans to run only 400m hurdles and 4x400m hurdles at the Paris Olympics 2024. She did look strong in the 200m in her season opener but has ruled out any possibility for this year's Olympics. McLaughlin-Levrone won't run in the 4x100m relay as well but has presented herself as one of the volunteers.

Trending

Speaking on a podcast with USA Track and Field, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her 4x100m relay plans. She termed her previous experience of running the event at Mt. Sac Relays as "stressful", while claiming that there were faster people than her for the 4x100m relay team.

"I don't know. Honestly, it was very stressful. I think when I started running, Dino (Dina Asher-Smith) was outside of me and we completely clashed and I was like oh Lord, ‘Please get this stick (baton). I liked it and I had fun but there are faster people than me.”, she replied when asked whether she would participate in the 4x100m relay in near future. (14:12-15:00)

However, McLaughlin-Levrone soon added:

“If they need me, I'm here. I will volunteer this tribute.”

How did Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone fare in her last 4x100m relay?

2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix-Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crossing the finish line

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone raced in her last 4x100m relay at the Mt. Sac Relays on April 18. She was on a team featuring Keni Harrison, Jenna Prandini, and Morolake Akinosun. They placed second in 42.93s while first place was taken by a team led by Dina Asher-Smithin 42.03s.

McLaughlin-Levrone has a personal best of 42.84 in a 4x100m relay. Over the individual 100m, she has clocked a best time of 11.07s. While she won't run anything except 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay at the Paris Olympics 2024, all eyes will be on how soon she breaks her own hurdles record and become the fastest in open 400m as well, where she holds the 2nd fastest ever timing of 48.74 seconds.