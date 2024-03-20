Riley Gaines recently reacted to a news story from the Chicago area where a transgender woman, who had recently migrated from Venezuela, was shot by an illegal immigrant from the same Latin American country.

The incident occurred in February. The shooter was taken into custody on February 26, but prosecutors are yet to charge the individual. The 29-year-old suspect has had several run-ins with the law in the past, and was also arrested two days before the shooting incident. His list of charges included the illegal possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene of the crime and video of the vehicle used in the incident. However, the state attorney's office hasn't taken any decision on charging the individual.

Gaines, a former competitive swimmer who is very vocal against transgender women in women's sports as well as illegal immigrants, reshared a post detailing the incident on X and said:

"Illegal aliens rank higher than people who say they're trans in the Oppression Olympics."

She added:

"Welcome to America...where illegal aliens are the most protected class."

Riley Gaines and college athletes slap NCAA with lawsuit for violating their rights

Lia Thomas and Riley Gaines at the 2022 National Championships

The 12-time All-American swimmer, along with other college athletes, has filed a lawsuit against the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) for allegedly violating their Title IX rights.

The lawsuit highlights the 2022 National Championships, where female swimmers had to share the locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas. In that year, Gaines competed in the 200-yard final and tied for fifth with Thomas.

According to CBSNews, the lawsuit said:

"The plaintiffs bring this case to secure for future generations of women the promise of Title IX that is being denied them and other college women by the NCAA."

The NCAA in a statement said that the association and its members would work to promote Title IX, and make unprecedented investments in women's sports and ensure fair competition.

Gaines said that the NCAA continued to explicitly violate the federal civil rights law of Title IX. She posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"The NCAA continues to actively and openly discriminate against women on the basis of our sex."

Gaines, who competed for the University of Kentucky NCAA swimming team, wants transgender women not to be included in women's sports, and has time and again called for an end to their participation.