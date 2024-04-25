Illinois Marathon 2024: Schedule, routes, order of events and more

The Illinois Marathon is a for-profit marathon that was held on April 11, 2009, for the very first time in Champaign, Illinois. The race weekend, which includes the Illinois Marathon, has been held annually on the fourth weekend in April since 2009. The 2024 iteration of the marathon is all set to start on April 27. The only year when the race weekend got canceled was 2020 due to COVID-19.

Multiple races are offered in the Illinois Marathon and captivate the attention of top-notch runner. The first year of this event had a total of 8000 finishers. The tenth annual year in 2019 inculcated around 15000 runners who participated in the marathon.

The time limit for the Illinois Marathon 2024 is a 6-hour time limit and will be started with a wave start. In wave start, the marathon, marathon relay, and half marathon events start at the same time. With the time limit being 6 hours, the distance for the runners to cover will be an average of 13:43 minutes per mile.

Schedule for the Illinois Marathon 2024

5:30 am - Bag Drop - First St, north of the start line

6:00 am - 8:00 am - Coffee/Bagel Bite Bar - Fiirst St, north of the start line

7:00 am - Start line line up - First St. and St. Mary's Rd.

7:20 am - National Anthem - First St. and St. Mary's Rd.

7:31 am - Wheelchair half marathon - First St. and St. Mary's Rd.

7:33 am (wave start) - Marathon, 4-Person Relay, and Half Marathon - First St. and St. Mary's Rd.

8:00 am (start) - 10 K race - First St. and St. Mary's Rd.

8:30 am to 2:00 pm - Postrace Food - Great West Hall, Memorial Stadium

8:30 am to 2:00 pm - Meijer 27th-Mile Celebrate Victory Bash - 8:30 am to 2:00 pm - Kirby Ave between First and Fourth

8:30 am to 1:30 pm - Postrace Stretching Zone - Memorial Stadium, Southeast of the finish line, and the 14th Mile

3:00 pm - Youth Run / Postrace food - Memorial Stadium / Great West Hall

7:00 om - Floyd Nation - State Farm Center

Routes of Illinois Marathon 2024

The Illinois Marathon 2024 will start near the State Farm Center. It will continue through campus, will cross Urbana, and then again will pass through Campus. Following this, it will lead out into Champaign, south to Savoy, and will finish on the 50-yard line of the Memorial Stadium.

The full marathon distance was not executed from 2021-2023 because of problems related to the availability of public safety personnel to assist the full marathon distance course.

However, this year, the full marathon distance has returned and along with it, a new course map which includes portions of the neighboring village of Savoy has been added to the Marathon. This year Nuun is the on-course hydration sponsor of the event.