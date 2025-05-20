Ilona Maher drops Pedro Pascal comparison while flexing with rugby teammates

Ilona Maher shared a post promoting the USA women's rugby team in the gym working out, while dropping a Pedro Pascal comparison. The actor recently went viral on the internet after his appearance at the Cannes Film Festival while wearing a muscle tank top.

Ad

Maher played an instrumental role in taking the US Women's National team to a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She then shared the dancing stage with dance partner Alan Bersten at Dancing with the Stars, working to the finale and finishing as runner-up on the show. The athlete is now back on the rugby field as the Pacific Four series is underway.

Ilona Maher shared words of encouragement, promoting fellow rugby players in an Instagram post she shared in collaboration with fellow rugby players Kate Zackary, Hope Rogers, McKenzie Hawkins, and Nicole Heavirland. A comment on the video shared on Instagram said:

Ad

Trending

"Y'all going feral for Pedro Pascal's arms but I personally know like 300 women's rugby players with arms just as nice. "

Ad

The Ilona Maher-led USA team recently took on the Australian national team in the Pacific Four series. Australia dominated the game, winning 27-19 over the USA. Canada is the reigning champion of the Pacific Four series that is played between the USA, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Ilona Maher reflects upon swapping jersey with Australian women's rugby legend Charlotte Caslick

After the meeting between the USA and Australia at the GIO Stadium in Canberra, Ilona Maher shared a heartfelt note as she wrote about the sweet moment of swapping jerseys with the Australian legendary player Charlotte Caslick. She wrote on Instagram:

Ad

"Since I first wore the USA Jersey I’ve been playing against @charlottecaslick . We’ve battled it out many times on the field (honestly more than I can remember). She’s made her mark on the sevens game. I watched her compete in the Rio Olympics before I had even thought that playing for USA could be a possibility. It was honor to swap jerseys with her (even though I couldn’t breathe or move in it). Thanks for showing that beauty belongs in the game, Charlotte."

Ad

Ad

USA Rugby's promising lineup included Ilona Maher, Rachel Johnson, Hope Rogers, and McKenzie Hawkins. The Australian team dominated the game with outstanding players like Charlotte Caslick, Eva Karpani, and Ashley Marsters all scoring tries.

The USA women rugby team will next the New Zealand women team at the North Harbour Stadium in New Zealand on May 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More