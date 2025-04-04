Ilona Maher drops a three-word reaction as Shilese Jones undergoes second surgery

Ilona Maher recently sent her best wishes to American gymnast Shilese Jones. The American gymnast underwent a second surgery following a knee injury that had scuttled her ambitions to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics.

Ad

Jones recently posted a photograph of herself after the second surgery on her Instagram profile. She had previously undergone surgery for her shoulder injury she had sustained almost a year ago.

The 22-year-old gymnast wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"2nd times the charm✨Every scar is a testament to my resilience, a reminder of what I’ve overcome🤍 One step closer to feeling my best❤️‍🩹"

Ad

Trending

Ad

For the unversed, Shilese Jones had initially suffered a shoulder injury at the Xfinity National Championships last year. Before she could recuperate from the same, Jones injured her ACL [anterior cruciate ligament] during training before the US Olympic Trials, effectively ruling her out of contention for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Several sportspeople, from fellow gymnast Konnor McClain to Talitha Diggs, sent their best wishes to the American gymnast, hoping for her quick recovery. Even Maher couldn't stop herself from posting in the comments section.

Ad

"You got this!!"

A few months ago, Maher broke her nose during an intense rugby match against the Leicester Tigers at the Premiership Women's Rugby League. Though Maher reassured her followers that nothing much happened, she later shared an Instagram video about her injury, where she spoke,

"I think I have genuinely scared a few people on the street."

Ilona Maher is currently preparing for the Rugby 15s 'Pacific Four' series, where the USA will be competing against Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Ad

Ilona Maher reveals her 'secret sauce' for female athletes aiming to be popular on social media

Ilona Maher reveals the key to popularity for fellow female athletes on social media [Image Source : Getty]

Apart from her impressive skills on the field, rugby player Ilona Maher is equally popular on social media. The Olympic bronze medalist recently shared her 'secret sauce' for gaining popularity on social media.

Ad

In a video posted on Instagram, Maher said,

“So many female athletes ask me, 'Oh I want to grow on social media like you; what's your tips and tricks? Can you please teach me?' And I want all of them to grow. I want all of them to grow. And my advice to you all is to just post it. Whatever it is just post it. I found success just putting something out there. It could be a video that I don’t think’s going to do well. I'm going to put it out there. Because, surprisingly, it will.”

Ilona Maher increased her social media presence ever since her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics. She contributed to the historic bronze medal for Team USA in women's rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback