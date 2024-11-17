Ilona Maher and DWTS partner Alan Bersten emulate 'Sit back relax and enjoy my evening' trend in a unique way

Ilona Maher recently joined the popular Instagram trend 'Sit back relax' with her "Dancing with the Stars" dance partner Alan Bersten. The Olympic medalist from the American rugby sevens' team uploaded a video to social media.

Maher lip-synced to the trend "Sit back relax and enjoy the evening" as Bersten attempted a waltz. The rugby player posted the video on her Instagram account with the caption,

"Alan’s 8 counts currently play on an endless loop in my head throughout the day @dancingwiththestars"

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America," Maher opened up on her intense training for the dance reality show, saying it felt like "another Olympics."

She said,

""It's been almost like another Olympics in a way, I think I knew that it could be really big."

In an interview with People magazine, Maher said that despite being initially hesitant, she joined "Dancing with the Stars" due to her love for the show, and she was willing to step out of her comfort zone for it.

Ilona Maher is currently competing in the semifinals of the 33rd season of the dance reality show "Dancing with the Stars." She earned praise for her brilliant quickstep performance during the 500th episode, for which she also earned her first 10 of the season.

Ilona Maher thanks Alan Bersten for a sweet gesture during the rehearsals for "Dancing with the Stars"

Ilona Maher with Alan Bersten during the rehearsals for 'Dancing with the Stars' [Image Source : Getty]

Ilona Maher has impressed everyone with her talent on the 33rd season of the dance reality show 'Dancing with the Stars'. After the US women's rugby sevens team won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Olympic medalist is now aiming to be successful on the reality show.

Maher posted an Instagram story in which her dance partner Alan Bersten was seen adjusting the grip of her shoes ahead of the rehearsals. She wrote,

"Get yourself a partner who puts the grips on for you. Real man over here. Thanks, Alan; thank you so much. I would probably not be able to do it on my own because it looks so difficult."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Good Morning America, Bersten appreciated Maher's efforts, saying,

""It's amazing! She's the first female partner to lift her male partner on the show, and it's just awesome."

Mahed replied,

"For me it's the showing that how powerful and how important it is to be strong physically and mentally, like to see my muscular body that is not that flexible. Still haven't learned to do a split, probably won't."

Ilona Maher is now aiming to reach the grand finale along with Alan Bersten. The semifinals for the 33rd season of "Dancing with the Stars" will commence on November 19.

