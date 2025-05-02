Ilona Maher and her DWTS partner Alan Bersten hilariously show off their 'villain walk'

Ilona Maher's Dancing with the Stars partner, Alan Bersten, shared a fun, light-hearted moment between himself and Maher. In the post, Maher and Bersten showed their walk as villains.

Ilona Maher was paired with Alan Bersten in Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars. The pair earned second place in the finale of DWTS. Ilana and Alan showcased two routines at the finale, which included a freestyle to "Femininomenon". The pair was a fan favourite at the show and were placed second, right behind Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson.

In the Instagram post by Bersten, Maher and Bersten took longer strides while hunching down for their villainous pose. Bersten wrote in the caption of the post:

"Oh we’re back. And we’re bad to the bone."

Maher promoted women's empowerment and body positivity during her time at Dancing with the Stars. The Olympic medalist Ilona Maher's dedication to the craft of dancing was the centre of attraction for the Dancing with the Stars fans. Maher was also part of the Dancing with the Stars Tour, where she participated as the guest alongside fellow Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik, Chandler Kinney, and Joey Graziadei.

Ilona Maher's thoughts on athleticism and femininity

Ilona Maher geared up for her game against Canada in Kansas City. In a recent Instagram update by Maher, she wore the Team USA training jersey and got game-ready. Maher wrote in the caption:

"Game day, baby!"

Notably, Maher was part of the USA National Rugby team that won bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024. In a conversation with CBS Morning, Maher opened up about the preconceived notion that a woman athlete is equated to not being feminine. Maher said in the interview:

"I think there always have been a divide, people believing that, oh when you play sports, if you're an athlete you can't be feminine, I feel that I can be a beast and can play this very physical and aggressive sport and also keeping my femininity while I do it."

Ilona Maher has played a significant role in making the Premiership Women's Rugby more popular. She signed a three-month deal with Bristol Bears in January 2025. Maher gained popularity on TikTok during the Paris Olympics 2024 when she shared glimpses of her life from the Olympic Village.

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More